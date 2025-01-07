After Christmas break, Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington get busy

A little snow on Monday caused the postponement of one Catholic school’s basketball game, but everything looks good to get back to business on Jan. 7.

Many basketball teams were on the court during the Christmas break, but for the other sports, this week marks the first competition since before the holiday. January and February will be chock full of athletic contests, with athletic directors hoping the snow doesn’t cause too much havoc with the schedules.

Be sure to check ticket and other policies before heading to a game. Schedules are subject to change.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-2), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Archmere (3-0) at Brandywine (2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

St. Elizabeth (5-1) at Conrad (4-2), 5 p.m. The Vikings make the short trip to Conrad for a Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup. St. Elizabeth has multiple scoring options, including Kenneth Hunter Jr. and Kiyen Alexander, and they’ll face the Red Wolves in a charged environment. Conrad’s Shane Lopez is one of several weapons on offense. Ticket sales close at 2 p.m. on the day of the game.

Friday, Jan. 10

Archmere at Indian River (0-6), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Sandy Springs Friends (Md.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Saint Mark’s at Laurel (3-3), 1:15 p.m.

Salesianum (1-8) at William Penn (2-4), 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Delaware Military (1-0) at Archmere (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10-Saturday, Jan. 11

Archmere and Salesianum at Delcastle Invitational, Delcastle Technical High School

St. Elizabeth at Battle by the Bridge, Bohemia Manor High School, Chesapeake City, Md.

Track

Saturday, Jan. 11

Salesianum at Refuel HOF Invitational, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Caravel (7-0) at Archmere (2-4), 6 p.m.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Ursuline (4-3), 7:15 p.m. The Raiders finally play a game at home after opening with seven straight road and neutral-site contests. It will be a challenge against the Eagles, who make the trip from Haddonfield, N.J., with a 5-0 record and the closest margin of victory being 13 points.

Thursday, Jan. 9

First State (0-7) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4) at Salisbury School, 4:30 p.m.

Conrad (4-1) at St. Elizabeth (5-3), 5 p.m.

Red Lion (5-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-4), 6 p.m.

Padua (6-2) at Ursuline, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Kennett (Pa.) at Padua, 12:30 p.m. The Pandas host the Blue Demons for their first home game in more than a month. Padua opened with two home contests, but they have been on the road or at neutral sites since. This starts a run of four home games in the next five for the Pandas.

Track

Saturday, Jan. 11

Ursuline at DVGTCA meet, Ott Center for Track and Field, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Padua at Officials HOF Invitational, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Conrad (0-3 boys, 1-2 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s (2-0 boys, 3-0 girls), 3 p.m., YMCA Western Branch

Sanford (0-1 boys, 0-1 girls) vs. Salesianum (4-1)/Ursuline (2-0), 4 p.m., Fraim Boys Club

Archmere (1-0-1 boys, 1-1 girls) vs. Tower Hill (0-2 boys, 0-2 girls), 5:30 p.m., Hicks Anderson Community Center

Thursday, Jan. 9

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m., Walnut Street YMCA

Easton vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m. (girls only)

Friday, Jan. 10

Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s (2-0 boys, 1-1 girls), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Brandywine (2-4) vs. Padua (2-1), 1 p.m., Claymont Elementary School (girls only)

Archmere vs. Newark Charter (2-1 boys, 2-1 girls), 3 p.m. at McKean High School