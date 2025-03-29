Archmere Academy turns in stellar defensive performance in boys lacrosse win over Wilmington Charter: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Archmere’s defense came to play, holding Wilmington Charter scoreless for more than 30 consecutive minutes of playing time in a 9-6 win in boys lacrosse on March 28 in Wilmington. The Auks remained unbeaten at 3-0 with the victory.

The host Force took a 2-1 lead with 7:42 to go in the first thanks to Andrew Lober’s second goal of the afternoon, but that would be their last tally until the end of the third period. In between, the Auks managed to build up a lead that would withstand a late Charter rally, and goalie Zidane Brena was there with the stops on the other end of the field.

Archmere’s defense caused a turnover a few minutes after Lober’s go-ahead goal, and Nicholas Rafter turned that into the tying goal. Brena turned away an excellent chance by Lober in the final minute of the first to keep it tied.

Neither side could generate much offensively in the second. The Auks had the majority of the possession time, but they could not beat Force goalie Gavin Van Horn until three minutes remained until the half. This time, Quin Duncan scored from a sharp angle to put the Auks in front for good.

Archmere opened the second half in a man-up situation, and Aidan Mahoney beat Van Horn short side after cutting toward the crease and taking a pass. Jack King added a goal at the 9:57 mark, surprising everyone with what looked like an intended pass that got by everyone until it hit the net. Mahoney and Duncan each added another goal to make it 7-2. Wilmington Charter finally solved Brena and the Auks’ defense with nine seconds left in the third, scoring on a turnaround shot while a man up.

James Moen brought the Force a goal closer in the opening minute of the fourth, sending a laser up top after Charter won the faceoff. Brena kept the Archmere lead at three with a dazzling save, but the Auks’ offense found itself stymied by the Force defense.

Mahoney and Rafter got the offense back on track, scoring 48 seconds apart from nearly the identical spot on the field. Charter took advantage of some Archmere turnovers to again cut the led to three, but Brena had another big save as the Auks left with a win.

Mahoney led the Auks with four goals, and Brena stopped 16 shots. Archmere visits First State Military on March 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Lober and James Moen each had two goals for Charter. The Force (1-1) is back on the field Saturday at noon at Middletown.

Photos by Mike Lang.