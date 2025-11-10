All four football-playing Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington reach DIAA tournaments

All four of the Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington that compete in football have earned spots in their respective DIAA state tournaments, which begin Friday and Saturday at the home of the higher seeds. Each of the three classes has eight participants. Salesianum participates in Class 3A, Archmere and Saint Mark’s in 2A, and St. Elizabeth in 1A.

The Sals are the third seed and will host No. 6 Cape Henlopen on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The teams did not meet this season.

Salesianum finished the regular season with a 7-3 record, with just one of those losses coming against a team from Delaware. After opening the season with a win over Red Lion, they had challenging contests against Pennsyvania’s La Salle College High School and Malvern Prep. Their in-state slate included Smyrna and Middletown, both seeded ahead of them, and Appoquinimink

The Sals feature quarterback Brady Nabb, running backs Jasir Gaymon, E.J. Cotton and others, and the defense is led by Yaheem Smith, Jett Healy (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) and Ryan VanKerkhoven.

Cape will enter Abessinio with a record of 6-4 after winning three of their last four. Junior Jameson Tingle leads the way at quarterback for the Vikings.

Archmere is the fifth seed in Class 2A, finishing the regular season at 7-3. The Auks’ offense is quarterbacked by John Orsini, and they feature a powerful running attack anchored by Michael Donovan and Ryan Hagenberg. Defensively, Frankie Morda and Shane Harding are among many who have led the team in tackles this season.

They’ll travel to No. 4 Lake Forest on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. The Spartans enter the game at 9-1, losing only their final regular-season game against Indian River. Lake has one of the more fearsome running attacks in the state, led by Lamier Wright, Andrew White and Demarion Russ.

The teams met Sept. 27 in Claymont, a 35-13 Lake Forest win.

On the other side of the Class 2A bracket, Saint Mark’s is the seventh seed. The Spartans went 5-5 in the regular season but picked up valuable bonus points, playing three 3A opponents. Terron Tippens has emerged at quarterback for the Spartans, with Elijah Burke the primary running option. Defensively, Andrew Bulovas has had an outstanding season in leading Saint Mark’s.

Their opponent in the quarterfinals is No. 2 Howard. The teams will open the football postseason with a matinee on Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. Howard quarterback Jameson Bryant pilots the state’s highest-scoring offense, with Amir Maddrey the featured running back. The Wildcats’ defense is allowing fewer than six points per game, the best in Delaware

Finally, St. Elizabeth earned the fourth seed in Class 1A, which resulted in a home game in the first round. They’ll welcome No. 5 Newark Charter, which is in its first season of varsity football, on Nov 15 at Abessinio Stadium at noon.

Cole Andrews is the Vikings’ quarterback. He likes to hand off to Isaiah Coleman and Isaiah Coleman, and Emmanuel Matagaro and Terrence Williams are targets when Andrews throws. The defensive front, including Kaleb Ross, Spreewell Dickerson and Troy Jones spell trouble for opponents.

Their opponent, Newark Charter, has enjoyed a fine freshman season at the varsity level. They went 7-2, with four of those wins by shutout. Qaurterback Chase Kennedy has rushers Ajay Bonis and Austin Gbadegbe and throws quite a bit as well.

Tickets for all football tournament games are available at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.