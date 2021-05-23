Anna Garcia scores three times to help Archmere past Wilmington Friends in DIAA Division II soccer: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere used speed and precision passing to build up an insurmountable first-half lead, and the Auks went on to a 7-1 triumph over Wilmington Friends in the DIAA Division II girls state soccer tournament on May 22 in Claymont. Anna Garcia led the way with a hat trick and an assist, and Emma Gioffre had two goals and an assist each to pace the Auks.

Archmere is the third seed in the 12-team tournament. The Quakers were the 11th seed and earned a quarterfinal berth with an overtime win in the first round over No. 6 Newark Charter.

But Friends could not get anything going against the Auks, who were as hot as the 90-degree temperatures. It took just seven minutes for the home team to get on the scoreboard. That happened on an Archmere counter, with Abigail Obrembt sending a long through ball down the field. Sophia Tobin caught up to the ball and found Gioffre, who tucked the ball inside the right post.

Quakers goalkeeper Lucy Taylor kept Gioffre out of the next with a big save in the ninth, but there wasn’t much she could do on the Auks’ second goal. Taylor stopped a shot by Garcia, but the rebound went right to Tobin, who deposited it into the empty net.

Garcia scored her first of the day in the 10th minute. As she and Taylor raced to a loose ball, Taylor slid into the ball, but it hit a teammate, and Garcia corralled the loose ball. She dribbled around a defender and sent a left-footed shot to the net. Ellie Angiullo added the final goal of the half in the 22nd. She caught up to a pass from Gabby Witherell, and in her attempt to poke it past the keper, the ball hit a defender and went into the Quakers’ net.

Abigail Jones was not exceptionally busy in net for the Auks, but she was forced to make a diving save on a blast by Joecelyn Nathan as the first 20 minutes came to a close.

The Quakers got on the board with a goal by Reagan Brady in the 49th minute, but the Auks added three more down the stretch.

Final statistics were not available on Saturday night. The Auks improved to 11-2 and will meet top-seeded Saint Mark’s in one semifinal. The game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. at Saint Mark’s.

The Quakers’ season came to a close with a 10-5-2 mark.

All photos by Mike Lang.