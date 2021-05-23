Home Our Diocese Father Michael Preston: A day in photos at the ordination in the... Our DioceseVocations Father Michael Preston: A day in photos at the ordination in the Diocese of Wilmington By The Dialog - 22 May 2021, 22:24 252 Michael Preston smiles as he enters the church during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Father Michael Preston was ordained Saturday at St. Elizabeth in Wilmington. It was the first priestly ordination in the Diocese of Wilmington since 2017. Michael Preston’s hands are anointed by Bishop Malooly during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Father Michael Preston is vested by fellow priest Father John Abrams. Michael Preston kneels before Bishop Malooly during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Michael Preston kneels as priests lay hands on his head during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Michael Preston kneels as Bishop Malooly lays hands on his head during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Michael Preston with Bishop Malooly. Michael Preston kneels as Bishop Malooly lays hands on his head during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Michael Preston prostrates himself as Bishop Malooly prays during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Michael Preston prostrates himself as Bishop Malooly prays during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Michael Preston places his hands in Bishop Malooly’s during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Michael Preston at his ordination. Michael Preston smiles as he enters the church during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake A moment with mom before ordination. Father Michael Preston. Father Michael Preston gives blessings after his ordination at the St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Father Michael Preston blesses his mother after his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Father Michael Preston blesses Bishop Malooly after his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Father Michael Preston gives his mother communion during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Father Michael Preston during consecration with Bishop Malooly during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church. Dialog photo/Don Blake Father Michael Preston receives the paten holding bread and wine from Bishop Malooly during his ordination at the St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake