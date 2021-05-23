Home Our Diocese Father Michael Preston: A day in photos at the ordination in the...

Father Michael Preston: A day in photos at the ordination in the Diocese of Wilmington

By
The Dialog
-
252
Michael Preston smiles as he enters the church during his ordination at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo/Don Blake

Father Michael Preston was ordained Saturday at St. Elizabeth in Wilmington.

It was the first priestly ordination in the Diocese of Wilmington since 2017.

