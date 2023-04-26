Appoquinimink High School soccer posts 6-0 win over Ursuline Academy: Photo gallery

MIDDLETOWN — Two goals in the first 10 minutes propelled Appoquinimink soccer to a 6-0 victory over Ursuline on April 25 in Middletown.

The Jaguars came out pressuring Ursuline, earning a corner kick in the third minute. Raiders goalkeeper Julia Terzaghi made a save on a shot off a set piece, but Appo kept coming. In the sixth, the Jags countered an Ursuline approach. The finish was provided by Waryn Catania, who fired a shot into the upper right corner for the 1-0 lead.

Appoquinimink increased the lead on a corner kick in the ninth. Catania picked up her second goal when she headed the inbounds pass into the net.

The Raiders had a few chances as the first half proceeded. A corner kick went directly to Jaguars’ goalkeeper Isabella Mazzone in the 11th minute. Madeline LaFond put a shot on net a few minutes later, but Mazzone made the stop. Finally, in the middle of the half, off a set piece on a corner kick, Sophia Filipowski hit the post to Mazzone’s left.

Appo added four goals in the second half.

Final statistics were not available late Tuesday night. Appoquinimink (5-2) hosts Newark Charter on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while the Raiders (0-6) are home Thursday against Saint Mark’s at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.