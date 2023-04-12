Archmere Academy baseball rallies for 11 in sixth inning for comeback win: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere scored 11 times in the sixth inning to overcome a seven-run deficit, and the Auks held on for a wild 15-14 win over Wilmington Charter on April 11.

The score was tied, 1-1, when the Force’s Kevin Callahan led off the third with a deep home run over the fence in right field. Charter would add two more in the frame on three more hits, but Archmere came right back. The Auks knotted the score in their half, with Kyle Zahnow driving in two of those runs with a single.

The first six Charter batters reached in the fourth, and all scored, as the visitors took a six-run lead. The Force added one more in the sixth, but the Auks responded with their biggest inning of the season.

Archmere pounded out 17 hits. Alex MacWilliams, Chris Albero and P.J. Blessington had three each, and Ryan Campbell, Zahnow and Mason Nowaczyk each finished with two. Albero scored four runs to pace the Auks. Jonathan O’Boyle got the win in relief. The Auks, now 3-2 after winning their third straight, play the second of four consecutive home games on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. against Brandywine.

Brady Harach went 4-4 with three runs batted in and four scored, while Callahan and John Foley each had a pair of hits and runs scored. Wilmington Charter (3-3) looks to rebound on Thursday at Tower Hill at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.