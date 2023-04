Easter Vigil lights up the night at St. John the Beloved in...

The Easter Vigil Mass at St. John the Beloved parish in Wilmington, like most around the Diocese of Wilmington and the world, included people new to the church taking part in the sacraments for the first time.

Father Joseph Piekarski, the pastor, and Father Michael Preston, associate pastor, concelebrated the Mass the evening of April 8.

Lighted candles were also part of the traditional Mass on the eve of Easter Sunday.