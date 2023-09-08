Archmere Academy battles Caravel Academy in soccer, falls 2-1: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Caravel scored two first-half goals, and those stood up as the Buccaneers, the defending DIAA Division II state champions, defeated Archmere, 2-1, on Sept. 7 on the grass field at the Patio at Archmere.

Parmeet Singh started the scoring in the 27th minute, with Finlay Lum picking up the assist. The Bucs added a second goal nine minutes later as Jaxon Blanco converted a pass from Holden Master.

The Auks got on the board late in the first half. Sophomore Oliver Hohman scored the team’s first goal of the season in the 38th, with the assist to Mason Nowaczyk. That was it for the scoring on the hot afternoon, as the defenses and goalkeepers took over.

Caravel had a 7-2 advantage in shots and 8-1 in corner kicks. Keeper Alejandro Marte made one save. The Buccaneers travel to Dagsboro to meet Indian River on Saturday at 4 p.m.

For the Auks, Ryan Smith had five saves. Archmere (0-1) visits Conrad on Sept. 12 at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.