Archmere Academy clamps down in girls basketball win over Sun Valley High School (Pa.): Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – It was a bit chilly inside Moglia Fieldhouse, but the Archmere girls basketball team kept the defensive heat on visiting Sun Valley (Pa.) all afternoon in a 60-38 win on Jan. 31. It was the team’s fifth win in the past six games.

The Auks’ first basket was scored by Maddie Benson (Incarnation Parish, Mantua Twp., N.J.) after a steal, the first of many points off turnovers for Archmere. Anaya Mungin smothered the Vanguards’ ball handlers all afternoon, while Benson and the other forwards clogged up the middle, often forcing Sun Valley into unwanted shots.

Offensively, the Auks found success inside. Bridget Malloy (St.Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) scored four field goals in the first quarter, with only one coming from outside the paint. Sun Valley’s Alysiana Heygood-Corrales made three shots in the first, but they struggled to get going for the most part.

Malloy kept the mometum going to open the second, taking a steal around halfcourt and driving in for a layup. Mungin made the team’s first three-point shot after two Auks offensive rebounds, and Sara Boyer (St. John the Beloved Parish) made a baseline mid-range shot as the lead grew to 22-10. The Vanguards answered with five straight, but the lead was eight at the break.

The Auks continued their strong play into the second half. Boyer helped with a few mid-range jumpers, and Ellie DeLuca was active down low as the lead grew into double figures. Defensively, Archmere held the Vanguards to 15 total second-half points. Luci Damico, Sun Valley’s 1,000-point scorer, was limited to seven.

Malloy led Archmere with 21 points. Boyer had 12, and Mungin contributed 10. The Auks (8-3) travel to Ursuline on Feb. 2 for a 7:!5 p.m. tipoff.

Samantha Baron had 13 points to pace Sun Valley.

Photos by Mike Lang.