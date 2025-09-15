Archmere Academy opens boys soccer campaign with five goals in win over Caravel Academy: Photo gallery

Archmere Academy opens boys soccer campaign with five goals in win over...

CLAYMONT – Brendan Quinn and Ethan Beach each scored two goals, leading Archmere to a 5-3 win over Caravel in the Auks’ soccer opener on Sept. 12.

After applying pressure for the first few minutes, the Auks struck first in the seventh minute. Oliver Hohman sent the ball toward the Buccaneers’ net, and Quinn was there for the tip past keeper Yusef Boland.

Boland kept Archmere’s lead to one goal with some 10-bell saves as the half progressed, but there wasn’t much he could do in the 14th minute, when the Auks lined up for a corner kick. Quinn inbounded the ball into the 18-yard box, and Beach (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) headed it in. Archmere kept coming, but Boland made one diving save, and another shot off a crossing pass was tipped just wide. Another shot flew over the net.

Boland laid out for another great save in the 30th, but Beach kept after the ball. He sent a third-chance shot in for his second of the afternoon, with Noah Peterson getting the assist.

The Bucs got on the board late in the half. Jaxon Blanco moved down the left side and was able to sneak a shot to the short side past Archmere keeper Mason Kohl.

Kohl had some fine stops of his own. In the 42nd minute, he leaped to catch a Caravel free kick. Later in the half, Kohl caught a shot that changed direction after it bounced off one of his teammates.

Quinn restored the Auks’ three-goal lead in the 50th minute. He headed a pass from Graham Dougherty, and the ball snuck over the line before Caravel was able to head it back out.

Holden Master scored for the Bucs after Kohl made a sprawling save, and Tiernan Matthews added the game’s final tally in the final minutes.

Kohl had three saves. Archmere outshot the Buccaneers, 15-3, and each team had two corner kicks. The Auks (1-0) host Sanford on Sept. 16 at 3:45 p.m.

Boland stopped 13 Auks shots. Caravel (0-4) is home against Wilmington Charter on Sept. 18 at 6:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.