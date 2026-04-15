Archmere Academy pulls away early in girls lacrosse win: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere used a dominating draw-control game to build an early lead on the way to an 18-4 win over Saint Mark’s in girls lacrosse on April 14 in Claymont. The Auks improved to 4-1 with the win.

Ellie DeLuca (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) was key in getting Archmere going. She won the opening draw, leading to an Auks goal in the first minute. They doubled the lead after controlling the ensuing draw, and the scoring continued from there.

By the end of the first quarter, the Auks had built a 7-1 advantage. Saint Mark’s had cut their deficit to a goal when Cate Jones (St. Margaret of Scotland Parish) scored following a long outlet from the goalie, Allison Simione. But Claudia Koch answered at the 4:21 mark, taking a pass from behind the net from Anne DeLuca (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) and one-timing a shot past Simione. Eleven seconds later, Ellie DeLuca scored after winning the draw and streaking in without much interference.

Archmere added three more before the quarter ended. Anne DeLuca got one of those, with her big sister picking up the assist. Koch scored the final two of the quarter, one on a bouncer and another tucked into the upper left corner of the net.

The Auks’ scoring continued through the second quarter. They included a shot by Anne DeLuca that glanced off a post and in and free-position tallies from Sarah Dahms and Giada Giordano.

The Spartans had some good fortune offensively in the third quarter, scoring three times. Jones had two of those, and Emersyn O’Leary scored the other. But Archmere was firmly in control, scoring the final four of the afternoon.

Koch finished with six goals to lead the Auks, and Anne DeLuca added five. Archmere hosts the state’s top team, Cape Henlopen, on Saturday at noon.

Simione (St. Margaret of Scotland Parish) had five saves for the Spartans. Saint Mark’s (1-2) visits Newark Charter on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.