Archmere Academy’s Conor Udovich receives Michael DeLucia Award for sportsmanship

The Michael DeLucia Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 season is resting in a familiar spot. There are now three in the Udovich home after Conor Udovich, a senior at Archmere Academy in Claymont, received the award from Kevin DeLucia at a team postseason breakfast on Jan. 9.

Conor follows his father, Patrick Sr., and brother, Patrick Jr., as winners of the award. Another relative, his uncle Mike Udovich, was the 1982 recipient. It goes to the senior football player from a Catholic high school “who has exemplified outstanding performance, attitude and character on and off the field. The award was established in 1971 by Tom and Pat DeLucia in memory of their son, who died in 1971 from meningitis. Tom DeLucia died at age 87 in November. Kevin now presents the award in memory of his brother.

Udovich was a standout wide receiver and defensive back for the Auks, who finished the season 13-0 and won their first state championship since 1982 with a 27-0 victory over Woodbridge on Dec. 11. He finished with 33 receptions for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns, and defensively he had four interceptions. He was named first-team all-state for Class 2A on both offense and defense.

In the semifinal against Delaware Military Academy, Udovich scored on a 72-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Albero on the first play of the second half with the Auks trailing, 10-0. Later in the game, he made a sprawling one-handed catch for a two-point conversion after the go-ahead touchdown.

He has been a multi-sport athlete at Archmere. In addition to football, Udovich played basketball until this season, and he is one of the top lacrosse players in the state. He was first-team all-state as a defenseman last year and will be playing his fourth year of varsity this spring. He has verbally committed to Rutgers University to play lacrosse.

Previous winners

2020 Jack Palmer, Saint Mark’s

2019 Andrew Watkins, Salesianum

2018 Mitch Moyer, Archmere

2017 William Hoffman, St. Mark’s; Joseph DiGregorio, Archmere

2016 Patrick Udovich, Archmere; David Hazelton Jr., St. Elizabeth

2015 Colby Reeder, Salesianum

2014 John Dougherty, St. Mark’s; Matt Gallagher, Archmere

2013 Troy Reeder, Salesianum

2012 Andre Patton, St. Elizabeth

2011 Eric Patton, St. Elizabeth

2010 Ryan Kilpatrick, Salesianum

2009 AJ Dillione, Salesianum; Chaz Malewski, St. Mark’s

2008 Andrew Schieffer, Salesianum; Corey Olsen, St. Mark’s

2007 Frank Kurek, Archmere; Sonny Durham, St. Elizabeth

2006 Andrew Szczerba, Salesianum

2005 Nicholas Dominelli, Salesianum

2004 Gene DelleDonne, Salesianum; Dan Meany, Archmere

2003 Joey Wright, St. Mark’s

2002 Ryan Stearrett, St. Elizabeth

2001 Thomas J. Weiss, Archmere

2000 Jack Gillespie, Salesianum; Jeff Fletcher, St. Elizabeth

1999 Louis Wright, St. Mark’s; Matt Swarter, St. Elizabeth

1998 Edsel Torres, Archmere

1997 Kevin Coen, Salesianum

1996 Mike Watkins, St. Mark’s

1995 Jason Maxwell, Salesianum

1994 Rich Conway, St. Elizabeth

1993 Dan McGee, Salesianum; Sean Davenport, St. Elizabeth

1992 Tom Coyne, Archmere; Josh Kasper, St. Mark’s

1991 Ryan Burke, Archmere; Chad Fedorkowicz, St. Elizabeth

1990 Steve Brady, Salesianum

1989 Chris Iudica, St. Mark’s; Shawn Mitchell, St. Elizabeth

1988 Chris Johnson, Salesianum

1987 Mike Lesutis, Archmere

1986 Dave Erfle, Salesianum; Rich Sernyak, Salesianum

1985 Harry Schiavi, Salesianum; Mark Kostic, Salesianum; Mike Benefield, St. Mark’s

1984 Michael Drake, Salesianum; Pat Udovich, Archmere

1983 Roy David Thompson, St. Mark’s; Ken Falkenstein, Archmere

1982 Mike Udovich, Archmere

1981 Joe Garecht, Salesianum

1980 Jeff Thommes, Salesianum; Joe Pileggi, Archmere

1979 Frank Cephous, St. Mark’s, John Ryan, Salesianum

1978 Joe Papili, St. Elizabeth; Mark DiNardo, Archmere

1977 Steve McGrath, Salesianum; Mike LaGasse, Archmere

1976 Bob Hanisch, Salesianum

1975 Chuck Hunter, St. Mark’s

1974 Rom Gac, St. Mark’s

1973 John Carney, St. Mark’s

1972 Mark McLane, Salesianum