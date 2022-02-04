Landmark former convent at St. Anthony of Padua parish in Wilmington available for sale

Landmark former convent at St. Anthony of Padua parish in Wilmington available...

The landmark former convent at St. Anthony of Padua parish on West 10th Street in Wilmington has been listed for sale.

Built in 1917, the Tudor Revival home was designed by architectural firm Wilson Eyre and McIlvaine as a single-family residence, according to the real estate listing.

“It’s a unique one, that’s for sure,” said Lauren Madaline, the listing agent. “It’s definitely the coolest one I’ve ever had.”

The property is considered historically significant. It is the only example of Eyre’s work remaining in Delaware.

The half-timbered home features two prominent gables on .67 acres of fenced in green space.

The asking price is $799,00. It features nine bedrooms and five baths and is 11,275 square feet.

The convent is former home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia who lived and worked at the parish.

“It’s been vacant for some time,” Madaline said. “We’d love for someone to bring it back to what it once was, and we don’t have the ability to do that.”