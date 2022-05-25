Archmere boys lacrosse gets off to quick start in DIAA tournament win: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere entered the DIAA boys lacrosse tournament as the No. 1 seed among the 16 teams, and on May 24, the Auks looked the part in a first-round win over the 16th seed, Concord. The Auks scored three times in the first two minutes, then put the game away with an explosion at the end of the first quarter on their way to a 21-0 shutout.

Vincent Scibello needed just 15 seconds to get the scoring started. Archmere won the opening draw, and Conor Udovich picked up a ground ball and moved upfield. He found Scibello in front of Raiders goalkeeper Dan Jupiter, and Scibello did the rest.

After two more Auks goals, Jupiter came up with several big saves for the Raiders, but the Archmere offense scored six times in a span of two minutes, eight seconds toward the end of the quarter. They added eight more in the second.

Defensively, Archmere was relentless, preventing Concord from getting anything set up on offense. Goalkeepers Conor France and Gianni Bifferato were perfect in net.

Alex Starnes and Danny Kupiec led the Auks with four goals. Drew Duncan had a hat trick and Breandan Marley added a pair. Eight players had a single goal. The Auks (15-1) will host the winner of Wilmington Friends-Tower Hill on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Quakers and Hillers will play Wednesday night at 7 at Tower Hill. Tickets for all DIAA postseason events must be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

All photos by Mike Lang.