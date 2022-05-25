Salesianum advances in DIAA boys lacrosse tournament after first-round victory: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum’s lacrosse team did most of its damage in the first quarter on May 24, when the Sals dispatched of St. Georges, 19-1, in the opening round of the DIAA boys lacrosse tournament at Abessinio Stadium.

The Sals, seeded second in the 16-team field, scored 15 times in the first quarter. The starters got things started, with Kaleb Russell opening the scoring just 25 seconds in after a nice deke. Next up was Caelan Driggs, who sent a scoop shot along the turf through a sea of bodies in front. After a faceoff violation gave the ball back to the Sals, it was Colby Bushweller’s turn. His bouncer made it 3-0 with 10:10 to go in the first.

The Sals dominated the draw and possession, giving the 15th-seeded Hawks few opportunities to make any noise on offense. By the start of the second quarter, the starters had departed, giving the entirety of the Sallies’ roster a chance to get significant minutes. The Sals scored their last goal with 6:22 left in the first half when Alexander Bratton sent a low shot into the net.

Unofficially, Russell and Driggs led the Sals with three goals each. Griffin McGovern, Ryan Metz and Brayden McMahon each had a pair. Seven players contributed a goal. Salesianum improved to 12-4 and will host the winner of Caravel-Appoquinimink on Saturday at a time to be announced.

The Hawks finished the season 11-4.

All photos by Mike Lang.