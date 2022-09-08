Archmere brings back plenty of talent to defend football title

In Claymont, the Auks of Archmere are wearing the state championship crown for the first time in 40 years, and after an undefeated 2021, opponents will be coming at them. The Auks figure to be as tough as usual, having earned a postseason berth every year since 2018, with two straight finals appearances.

The schedule kicks off Sept. 8 with a Thursday matinee at home vs. Tatnall.

The leader on offense is the quarterback, senior Chris Albero, who has a number of options, including senior receiver Ben Mongare and junior running back Cole Fenice, among others. Senior Kieran Udovich, a bruising running back and linebacker, is expected back from injury a few games into the season. The line is large and veteran, led by Dom Anerino and Nate Morda.

The Auks have a challenging schedule ahead of them as they defend their Class 2A title. The middle of the season is marked by a stretch of four road games in five weeks, with the home game coming against Wilmington Friends, who nearly ruined the Auks’ unbeaten hopes last year.

2021 season: 13-0, defeated Woodbridge for Class 2A championship

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 8: TATNALL, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: MOUNT PLEASANT, 11 a.m.

Sept. 24: Howard, 7 p.m., Abessinio Stadium

Oct. 1: WILMINGTON FRIENDS, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7: Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: Tower Hill, 3 p.m.

Oct. 21: Caesar Rodney, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: BRANDYWINE, 11 a.m.

Nov. 12: DELAWARE MILITARY, 11 a.m.