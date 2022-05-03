Archmere flashes leather, swings big bats in softball win over Ursuline: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Ryan Vitola had three hits, was on base four times, and scored three runs as Archmere’s softball team moved above .500 with a 10-1 win over Ursuline on May 2. She added a diving catch in center field, as both defenses contributed highlight-reel plays.

Vitola got the Auks’ offense going in the first with a one-out single, eventually scoring on a wild pitch. The first defensive gem of the day helped Ursuline avoid further trouble as Ava Panunto made a lunging catch in center with the bases loaded and one out. Panunto doubled the runner at second.

Ursuline was held hitless through two innings, but Bailey Maloney doubled and Maddie Pacelli reached on a bunt single to begin the third. Auks pitcher Tori Conner struck out the next two batters, and Vitola saved a pair of runs from scoring when she laid out to snag a short fly ball to end the threat.

After the Auks scored in the third, the Raiders answered in their half of the fourth with their lone run. Bridget Simpson singled and stole second. She moved to third on a two-out bunt single by Maggie Lober and scored on an Archmere error.

The Auks pulled away in the bottom or the fourth. Megan Disabella celebrated her birthday with a triple to the fence in right to start it off, and Kelsey Joyce reached on an infield single, with Disabella staying at third. A Ruby Merenda groundout scored Disabella, and Lauren Piacentine — also a birthday girl — picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice on which she was safe at first. Two more singles loaded the bases, with Piacentine scoring on another groundout. The final two runs of the inning came in on a Raiders miscue.

The final three runs scored in the sixth. Katie Schaller had the big hit, a triple that brought home two runs.

Joyce, the Auks’ leftfielder, teamed up with Disabella for the game’s other defensive gem. Joyce fired a strike to Disabella at the plate to cut down a runner trying to score in the fifth.

Conner had two hits and scored three times on offense. In the circle, she struck out seven. Schaller had five runs batted in. The Auks (7-6) begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday night at Red Lion at 7.

For the Raiders, Maloney struck out four. Ursuline (5-5) is right back at it on Tuesday, hosting First State Military at 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex.

All photos by Mike Lang.