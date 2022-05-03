Emma Gioffre, Julianna Witherell score hat tricks in Archmere soccer’s shutout of Friends: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere’s girls soccer team came out swinging on May 2, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes on the way to a 9-0 shutout of Wilmington Friends at Coaches Field.

Emma Gioffre opened the scoring in the third minute, and Julianna Witherell added another a minute later. On Witherell’s goal, Marina Mahon sent a pass to her inside the 18-yard box, with Witherell beating Quakers goalkeeper Eleanor Driscoll in a race to the ball. Witherell tapped it around Driscoll and caught up to the ball just before it rolled over the end line, and she sent it in.

Witherell struck again in the 10th. This time, Gioffre played the ball into the corner to the left of the keeper. Her crossing pass eluded Driscoll’s reach, and Witherell had an empty net in front of her.

Witherell and Giofffre each finished with three goals, while Gioffre also added an assist. Those two had all five first-half goals. The other goal scorers for Archmere were Alexis Kohl, Brigid Hamberger and Kathryn Benson. Christina Rosenbaum and Sophia Tobin each had two assists.

The Auks had an 18-1 shot advantage, along with a 2-1 edge in corner kicks. Gabriella Fernandez saved the lone shot she saw for the Auks’ fourth shutout of the season. Archmere (8-2-1) is back on the pitch Wednesday at home against Delaware Military Academy at 3:45 p.m.

For the Quakers, Driscoll had nine saves. Friends (8-2-1) travels to Tower Hill on Thursday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.