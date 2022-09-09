Archmere football opens title defense with win over Tatnall: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere football picked up where they left off last December, rolling to a 42-0 victory over Tatnall in the season opener for both teams on Sept. 8 at Coaches Field.

Tatnall took the opening drive, but the Auks’ defense held them to little gain. After a Hornets punt, the Auks went to work, mixing rushes by Ben Mongare and Cole Fenice with quarterback Chris Albero’s arm. Albero finished the drive with a 6-yard rush off left tackle to make it 7-0.

After Tatnall lost five yards on three plays on its next possession, Archmere regained possession at the Hornets’ 41 in the middle of the first quarter. Albero and Fenice quickly put the Auks in scoring position. The pair hooked up on a 37-yard pass that got the Auks to the Tatnall 4. Fenice ended the drive a few plays later with a 3-yard plunge, doubling the lead.

The Hornets finally got the offense moving, putting together an impressive drive after falling behind by two touchdowns. Micah Stamper caught a 20-yard pass for a first down at the Hornets’ 45. Rahshan LaMons then ran to midfield. Tatnall’s freshman quarterback, Quinn deViere, converted a fourth down with a six-yard run, setting his team up at the Archmere 40. LaMons ran for another six, and deViere then hit Stamper for a 15-yard gain to the Archmere 19.

That prompted an Archmere timeout, and the Auks took the message to heart. They stopped the Hornets on an eventual fourth down, and the Archmere offense regained possession at their own 19.

A long Albero run brought the ball out near midfield, and a few plays later, at the beginning of the second quarter, he showed off his arm once again. Albero lofted a pass down the right side to Gavin Lee, who caught it in stride near the 20 and ran it in for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Auks added three more scores before halftime. Albero passed for two of those, a 2-yarder to Brendan Burke and a 39-yard strike to Lee again. Ben Mongare rushed for the other score from a yard out.

Albero completed 12 of 15 passes for 259 yards and the three scores. He also rushed for 28 yards with a touchdown. Lee led the receivers with three receptions for 99 yards. On defense, Brendan McGuire had six tackles, while Burke had four. Archmere (1-0) remains home for its next contest on Sept. 17 against Mount Pleasant at 10:30 a.m. It is an orange-out game for cancer awareness.

Tatnall fell to 0-1 and continues a five-game season-opening road trip at Wilmington Friends on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.