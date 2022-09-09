St. Elizabeth football looks to take final step in Class 1A tournament

Spirits are high at St. Elizabeth, where the football team is coming off an appearance in the Class 1A state championship. Many of the top performers from that squad are back, and a host of newcomers have joined the Vikings.

They hit the road Sept. 10 for a battle at Conrad, never an easy place for visiting teams.

Cole Soto, a junior, takes over at quarterback. He’ll be handing off to senior Quasim Benson, one of the best running backs in Delaware, and Mikey Downes. Chris Caracter and Thomas Schiavoni are back at receiver, and Carl Taylor, a former lineman, has switched to tight end and will provide an imposing target. The offensive and defensive lines are led by seniors Mitchell Butler and Eric O’Neill.

Four of St. Elizabeth’s first five games are on the road, but the second half of the season includes a four-game homestand at Abessinio Stadium.

2021 season: 11-2, lost to Laurel in Class 1A championship

Schedule (Home games in CAPS, will be played at Abessinio Stadium)

Sept. 10: Conrad, 11 a.m.

Sept. 17: Christiana, 11 a.m.

Sept. 23: TATNALL, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: Glasgow, noon

Oct. 7: Indian River, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14: DICKINSON, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: ST. ANDREW’S, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: WILMINGTON CHARTER, 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 5: POLYTECH, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11: Caravel, 7 p.m.