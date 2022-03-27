Archmere girls lacrosse gets convincing home win over Polytech: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere’s girls lacrosse team hosted the Polytech Panthers in a top 10 contest on March 25. Alexanda Harrington and Sara Denning combined for 11 goals to lead the third-ranked Auks to a 17-7 win over No. 8 Polytech.

The Auks scored less then 23 seconds into the game as Denning went low to high. Then Harrington added two more as the Auks grabbed a 3-0 lead. Bella Dell’Oso connected on a free-position play to give the home team a four-goal lead fewer than 10 minutes into the game.

The Panthers finally got their offense going and would score the next three goals as Elizabeth Szell scored first, followed by two goals from Madison Todd. Archmere responded, tallying the next fourm with Denning and Harrington splitting them.to give the Auks an 8-3 lead with five minutes left in the half.

The Panthers would cut the lead to 8-5 by the break but the second half was controlled by the Auks. They outscored the Panthers, 9-2, as Brynn Bastian-Pastore scored her first two goals of the game, and Harrington and Denning would add two more apiece.

The Auks (2-0) got six goals and two assists from Harrington, while Denning added five goals and two assists. They travel to No. 4 Tower Hill on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

The Panthers (0-1) got a hat trick from Szell. They are back in New Castle County again on Monday to meet fifth-ranked Saint Mark’s at TIME.