Saint Mark’s get no-no from Ryleigh Thomas in 8-0 softball win: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Saint Mark’s junior Ryleigh Thomas was in the spotlight on March 26, throwing a no-hitter while striking out 16 batters in an 8-0 softball win over Ursuline. Thomas also excelled at the plate, driving in five of the Spartans’ runs.

The Spartans had to wait two days longer than expected to open their season after a rainout on Thursday. They wasted no time going to work on offense, putting up three runs in the borrom of the first. Anna Katherine Lovett reached on an error to begin the frame, and Morgan Hall walked. Both came home on Thomas’ triple, and Thomas did as well two batters later.

Freshman pitcher Bailey Maloney and the Raiders retired Saint Mark’s in order in the second and third innings, but a run scored with two outs in the fourth on a wild pitch. Thomas brought two more runs home in the fifth when a pair of runners scored on her sacrifice fly. A third run scored later in the inning, and the Spartans added one more in the sixth.

Casapulla finished with two hits for Saint Mark’s (1-0), who finished with six. The Spartans host Padua on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Maloney had four strikeouts for the Raiders, who are 0-1. They host MOT Charter on March 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball complex.

All photos by Jason Winchell.