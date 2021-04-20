Archmere soccer returns from pause, Anna Garcia scores four in comfortable win over Wilmington Friends: Photo gallery

ALAPOCAS — Archmere’s girls soccer team had not played since March 26, but the layoff didn’t seem to impact their performance. The Auks returned to action April 19 at Wilmington Friends, and they put up seven goals in a 7-1 victory.

Anna Garcia was a force for the Auks. She scored four goals and was a thorn in the Quakers’ side all afternoon. Before she finally broke through with a goal, she nearly connected with a teammate on a crossing pass, and then sent a shot over the Friends goal. In the 10th minute, however, Garcia found herself with a shot from 25 yards out. She drilled a line drive over Friends goalkeeper Lucy Taylor and under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead.

Four minutes after that, Archmere had more pressure in the offensive zone. Emma Gioffre sent a crossing pass toward Garcia, but the ball rolled past her to a wide-open Christina Rosenbaum, who tapped it in with the left foot. Garcia struck again unassisted in the 18th, nailing a low shot around the Quakers’ wall on a free kick from about 20 yards out.

Gioffre scored in the final two minutes of the half, tucking a shot just inside the right post. Ellie Angiullo picked up the assist.

Garcia scored the first two goals of the second half as the lead increased to 6-0. The Quakers got on the board in the 48th minute was Kayla Farley scored, with an assist for Simran Dittani. Julianna Witherell closed out the scoring for the Auks in the 52nd minute.

The Auks outshot the Quakers, 13-5, and had five corner kicks to four for Friends. Abby Jones had four saves. Archmere (2-1) will play at Red Lion on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Taylor finished with six saves for Friends, who fell to 3-3-1. The Quakers are at Dickinson on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.