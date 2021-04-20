Archmere pitching stymies Friends as Auks collect 4-2 win: Photo gallery

ALAPOCAS — Daniel Storm and Michael Mallamaci combined on a two-hitter, and Archmere scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings in a 4-2 victory in nonconference baseball on April 19. With the win, the Auks improved to 3-4 on the season.

Both teams scored twice in the third inning, a score that held into the fifth. Mark Chua opened the fifth with a walk, and he advanced twice on wild pitches. After a strikeout, Allen Mousley walked, putting runners at the corners. Mallamaci then delivered an infield single, scoring Chua with the go-ahead run. It was his second run batted in of the afternoon.

Storm shut down the Quakers in the fifth, and the Auks went back to work on offense in the sixth. Nick Zhu led off with a double to deep left-center field, and Matt Benson came in as a courtesy runner. Matt Dellose followed by inside-outing a single into short left field, driving in Benson.

Mallamaci relieved Storm to begin the sixth. He hit the first batter he faced, but recovered to strike out the side. In the seventh, the Quakers went down in order on a fly ball, a strikeout and a ground ball to second base.

Archmere finished with seven hits. The Auks host First State Military on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Friends fell to 4-4 and plays at 6:30 Thursday night at Frawley Stadium against William Penn.

