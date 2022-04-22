Bella Gattuso scores a dozen as Tower Hill girls lacrosse downs Saint Mark’s: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s and Tower Hill were locked in a battle when they met in girls lacrosse on April 21, but the Hillers cranked up the offense late in the first half. They scored six straight goals in a span of 3:52 at the end of the first and into the second half on the way to a 19-6 victory over Saint Mark’s.

Madison Roe took possession after the Spartans won a draw late in the first and carried the ball toward Tower goalkeeper Abby Pierce. Her goal with 1:38 to go in the first cut the Hillers’ lead to 6-5. But Tower went on the offensive after that.

A turnover by the Spartans on the draw after Roe’s goal was turned into a goal for Brianna Chi with just 20 seconds left before halftime. The Hillers win the next faceoff, and Bella Gattuso connected with just four seconds remaining to make it an 8-5 halftime lead for the home team. Gattuso had six of those goals.

Tower Hill was in control on the draws throughout the second half, and they capitalized on seemingly any miscue by their opponent as the lead continued to grow. Chi scored again just 29 seconds into the half on an 8-meter opportunity, and Gattuso followed a minute and a half later, beating Spartans goalkeeper Mackenzie Fanning low.

The Hillers added two more goals before Saint Mark’s called a timeout. Out of the break, the Spartans won the draw, and Lindsay Sawyer carried the ball in and scored to end Tower’s run at six. That would be the Spartans’ lone goal of the second half, however, and the Hillers finished the game with the last seven tallies.

Saint Mark’s was right with the Hillers through most of the first half. Tower took three one-goal leads in the early going, with Sawyer answering for the Spartans each time. Fanning helped keep it that way with some clutch saves before the Hillers opened up a 5-3 advantage, but Katie Hanich got one of those back on a bouncer on a 12-meter opportunity.

Unofficially, Gattuso led the Hillers with 12 goals. Chi had a hat trick. Tower (5-1) remain home for a fifth straight game when they host Padua on Saturday at 11 a.m.

O’Donoghue had four goals to pace the Spartans, who fell to 2-3. They are right back at it Friday afternoon, hosting St. Andrew’s at 4.

All photos by Mike Lang.