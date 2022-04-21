Sister Kathleen Mary Winkelman, former director of religious education in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 86

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Kathleen Mary Winkelman, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 66 years, died April 18 in Riddle Hospital in Media, Pa. She was 86 and ministered for nearly 20 years in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Sister Kathleen, a native of Baltimore, ministered primarily in elementary education and in religious education for children and adults. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she served as director religious education beginning in 1988 at St. Mary Refuge of Sinners in Cambridge, Md., St. Mary Star of the Sea in Golden Hill, and St. Dennis in Galena.

She also worked in the dioceses of Trenton, N.J., and Venice, Fla., and the archdioceses of Philadelphia, Washington and Baltimore. She volunteered at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Aston from 2016-19 before serving in prayer ministry in Assisi House, where she lived at the time of her death.

Services will be April 25 at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston. A Christian Wake Service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing and the Mass of Christian Burial. They will be livestreamed. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Kathleen’s memory can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.