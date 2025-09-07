Beloved, longtime Saints Mark’s High School baseball coach, athletic director Matt Smith dies: He mentored ‘generations of Spartans’

Longtime, highly regarded Saint Mark’s High School Athletic Director Matt Smith died Sept. 6, according to a post on Facebook from the school.

He had been battling an illness. The school issued the following:

“It is with heavy hearts, yet profound gratitude, that the Saint Mark’s community shares the passing of our beloved Athletic Director, Matt Smith, known to generations of Spartans as “Smitty.” Born June 25, 1968, Matt went home to God on September 6, 2025.

“For more than three decades, Matt devoted his life to faith, family, Catholic education, and the athletes and students of Saint Mark’s. His impact cannot be measured in wins or titles, though he earned many, but in the confidence of a student who felt seen, the perseverance of an athlete who kept going, and the strength of a community that follows his example of faith, kindness, and loyalty.

“A graduate of St. Elizabeth’s High School and Ursinus College, Matt joined Saint Mark’s in 1992 as a teacher and coach, later becoming head baseball coach. In 1999 he led the Spartans to a state championship, the first of ten in his career. In 2011 he became athletic director, guiding all sports with vision and care. Honors followed, including being named Delaware’s Greatest High School Baseball Coach in 2021 and induction into the Delaware Athletic Hall of Fame in 2025.

“To countless athletes and families, he was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a role model, and a steady presence who believed in them. His Spartan Summer Camps brought joy to generations, and his leadership extended across Delaware athletics through his work with the DIAA.

“Above all, Matt was a devoted son, husband, father, friend, colleague, and child of God. He and his wife, Amy, celebrated 25 years of marriage this year, raising Olivia ’19 and Ryan ’23 in the Spartan tradition.

“Smitty’s legacy lives in every dugout, gym, and classroom at Saint Mark’s and in the hearts of all he inspired. Thank you, Smitty. Your Saint Mark’s family will carry forward your spirit, your faith, and your fight.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”