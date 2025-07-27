Saint Mark’s High School names Dan Swasey new athletic director

Dan Swasey, a veteran physical education teacher and coach at Saint Mark’s High School, has been named the school’s athletic director. He succeeds Matt Smith, who stepped down for health reasons.

Swasey is entering his 24th year at Saint Mark’s, the only place he has worked since graduating from the University of Delaware. In addition to teaching physical education, he is both the boys’ and girls’ soccer coach, and he has helped with many of the athletic administrative duties on campus.

A native of Chester County, Pa., Swasey told The Dialog earlier this year that he didn’t envision remaining at Saint Mark’s this long when he started in January 2003. That changed once he got on campus.

“I’ve always been enamored by the community here, the environment,” he said. “It’s a super-positive environment. The community is so close-knit. It’s a real tight group of people. Everybody watches out for each other. Everybody supports each other.”

Swasey was once an assistant basketball coach for the Spartans’ boys and girls teams, and he led the girls’ freshman team for four years.

Swasey and his wife, Kara, have two boys, Tom and Greg. Tom will be a sophomore this year at Saint Mark’s, and Greg is in eighth-grade. Kara Swasey is a member of the Saint Mark’s advisory board.