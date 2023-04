Boys Catholic high school sports teams from Diocese of Wilmington get back to business this week

Boys Catholic high school sports teams from Diocese of Wilmington get back...

The Easter break was mostly quiet for high school athletics except for baseball. That changes this week as the busiest season of the scholastic schedule gets back to a more normal pace.

In addition to baseball, there is plenty to watch in other sports. Check the weather, grab a chair and head on out a field near you.

Baseball

Tuesday

Beth Tfiloh vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m. at the Talbot Community Center

Newark Charter (1-4) at Salesianum (2-5), 4:15 p.m.

Concord (5-3) vs. Archmere (4-2), 6 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Wednesday

Conrad (7-1) at St. Elizabeth (5-4), 3:30 p.m. at Canby Park

Saint Mark’s (8-0) at William Penn (4-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

Appoquinimink (4-3) vs. Salesianum, 4:15 p.m. at Wilson Field

Friday

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (1-4), 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (3-3), 11 a.m.

Salesianum vs. Delmar (3-3), 3 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Sunday

Saint Mark’s at Conrad, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (3-3) at Archmere (4-2), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gerstell, 4 p.m.

Tower Hill (3-2) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 4 p.m.

Friday

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Delaware Military (1-2) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Sunday

Salesianum vs. Upper Arlington (Ohio), 11 a.m. at Bellarmine University, Louisville, Ky.

Volleyball

Monday

Salesianum (7-0) at A.I. DuPont (1-3), 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Newark Charter (5-2) at Saint Mark’s (4-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges (1-5), 3:45 p.m.

Dickinson (3-4) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg Country, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Newark Charter (4-1) at Archmere (4-0), 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Friday

Salesianum at Warrior Invitational, time TBA at West Chester Henderson High School (Pa.)

Saturday

Archmere, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Art Madric Hall of Fame Invitational, 11 a.m. at Caravel Academy