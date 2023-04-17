Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington return to regular sports schedule, with plenty to see

Now that the Easter break is over, high school sports returns in earnest. Many teams have not played in 10 days to two weeks, and with another month left in the regular season, they will have busy schedules from here on out.

Soccer takes the spotlight this week, as some of the top teams in the state meet each other. But there is a lacrosse matchup between two unbeatens, and a good softball game is on tap for Saturday.

Soccer

Monday

Delaware Military (4-1-1) at Ursuline (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (5-0) at Newark Charter (5-2), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (4-1) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 4 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The Spartans take to the road for one of the biggest games in Division II this season. The Auks’ veteran lineup no doubt remembers the last game these teams played, as Saint Mark’s took a state tournament semifinal win on the way to a championship. Their regular-season matchup, however, belonged to the Auks.

Padua at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (0-3) at Brandywine (4-0), 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Padua (1-4) at Christiana (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Sussex Academy (5-1) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (5-0) at Wilmington Charter (6-0), 4 p.m. Four teams in Delaware remain unbeaten, and the Auks and Force are two of them — and the only ones above the canal. Archmere comes into the game as the highest-scoring team in the state at 17 goals per game, but Charter is allowed fewer than half that.

St. Andrew’s (0-6) at Ursuline (3-1), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Tower Hill (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at St. Andrew’s, 3:45 p.m.

Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Delaware Military (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (2-5), 10 a.m.

Tower Hill vs. Padua, 11 a.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Softball

Monday

Ursuline (1-0) vs. Padua (3-2), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saint Mark’s (6-0) at Archmere (3-2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua vs. Newark Charter (3-2), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park

Thursday

Delmarva Christian (8-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Conrad (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at MOT Charter (1-3), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Cape Henlopen (4-2), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Laurel (7-2), noon. The Spartans will face a tough task against the Bulldogs, who have played several tough downstate opponents. Saint Mark’s pitcher Carly Maxton has been outstanding in the circle, and she’s gotten plenty of support from her offense.

Track and field

Friday

Padua at Warrior Invitational, time TBA at West Chester Henderson High School (Pa.)

Saturday

Archmere, Padua and Ursuline at Art Madric Hall of Fame Invitational, 11 a.m. at Caravel Academy

Tennis

Monday

Archmere (2-1) vs. Delaware Military (1-0), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (1-2) vs. Padua (1-1), 3:45 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Ursuline (2-0) at Tower Hill (7-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Friends (4-1) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Archmere vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Friday

Newark Charter (3-2) at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Padua at Brandywine (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Glasgow (0-2) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Saint Mark’s at William Penn (1-2), 3:45 p.m.