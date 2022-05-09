Boys Diocese of Wilmington high school teams keep busy as regular seasons enter final full week

April showers bring … lots of sports in early May. Baseball and lacrosse teams are keeping busy this week with regularly scheduled games, plus a few others that have been scrapped by previous inclement weather. It sure makes for a good week for a high school sports fan.

Baseball takes center stage this week as far as marquee matchups. Catholic school teams play in high-quality battles every day this week except for Wednesday. Saint Mark’s runs the gauntlet this week, with three tough games, culminating with a home tilt against rival Salesianum on Saturday. Speaking of the Sals, their lacrosse team hosts a quality Radnor (Pa.) team on Thursday before facing national power Chaminade (N.Y.) on the road Saturday. The county volleyball tournament begins, and we can’t forget a big boys tennis meeting on Wednesday involving Archmere.

Baseball

Monday

Archmere (9-4) at Conrad (11-3), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

MIAA quarterfinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, time TBA

Newark Charter (8-5) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

MOT Charter (2-9) vs. St. Elizabeth (9-6), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Saint Mark’s (11-2) at Cape Henlopen (12-2-1), 4:15 p.m. A busy week on the diamond includes this tilt between two state title contenders. Cape always has an imposing offensive attack, while the Spartans have allowed a limited number of runs by opponents.

Salesianum (10-2) at Caravel (5-7), 7 p.m.

Thursday

MIAA semifinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, time TBA

St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (5-9), 4 p.m.

Middletown (8-5) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Cape Henlopen at Salesianum, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Caesar Rodney (8-7), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Saint Mark’s, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Archmere (10-1) at Tatnall (5-8), 3:45 p.m.

Glenelg at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Newark Charter (3-7) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Radnor (Pa.) at Salesianum (10-2), 7 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s (4-6) at Concord (8-3), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Wilmington Friends (8-5) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Salesianum at Chaminade (N.Y.), 1 p.m. The Sals’ final out-of-state opponent is currently ranked 23rd in the country by USA Lacrosse Magazine, while the Sals are among the teams just outside the top 25. It concludes a challenging week for the Sals, who played No. 13 Malvern Prep (Pa.) on May 7, losing by just 3. After the trip to Long Island, Sallies will have one remaining regular-season game.

Red Lion (5-6) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (10-2) at Saint Mark’s (2-11), 5 p.m., New Castle County tournament

Christiana (2-10) at Salesianum (15-0), 5 p.m., New Castle County tournament

Tennis

Monday

Tatnall (2-10) at Archmere (10-2), 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (3-8) at Dickinson(6-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Brandywine (9-1), 4 p.m.

Concord (6-4) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum at Middletown (6-4), 3:30 p.m.