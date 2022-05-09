Girls Catholic high school teams squeeze in final games as tournaments loom

With the final regular-season competition date approaching fast, teams across the state are scrambling to make up rainouts and get their final preparations in before state tournament time. For softball and lacrosse, the regular season ends this Saturday, with tennis and soccer a few days later.
The week kicks off with one of the most highly anticipated soccer showdowns in the state in Hockessin. Padua and Middletown are among the favorites to reach the state title game, and Monday’s meeting could provide a sneak preview. Saint Mark’s and Wilmington Friends will be testing each other simultaneously. And that’s just Monday.
Soccer
Monday
Middletown (11-0) vs. Padua (8-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. In what could be a state championship preview, the Cavaliers bring their powerhouse club to Hockessin to face perennial top contender Padua. Middletown has allowed just two goals all season. The Pandas do not score a whole lot, but they also do not give up much to their opponents. In their eight wins, they have surrendered just four goals.
Christiana (1-10) at Ursuline (4-5-1), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere (9-2-1) at Conrad (6-4-1), 3:45 p.m.
First State Military (1-11) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-10), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Saint Mark’s (9-2) at Wilmington Friends (9-2-1), 4 p.m. The other premier soccer matchup of the day takes place in Alapocas between two Division II title hopefuls. Saint Mark’s is the top-scoring team in Delaware (tied with Delcastle at 6.5 goals per game), while Friends averages nearly four goals a contest.
Wednesday
Padua vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Indian River (8-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m. A week of compelling soccer includes this matchup between teams from the far ends of the northern and southern ends of the state. Their styles suggest an entertaining afternoon is in the offing.
Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (5-5-1), 6 p.m.
Friday
St. Andrew’s (5-6) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (5-4), 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday
Sussex Tech (0-12) at Saint Mark’s (6-6), 4 p.m.
Wilmington Friends (7-5) at Ursuline (7-4), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Ursuiine at St. Andrew’s (1-10), 4 p.m.
Archmere (10-3) at Newark Charter (6-5), 5 p.m.
Padua (3-8) at Appoquinimink (5-6), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Caravel (9-3) at Ursuline, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (5-8), 4 p.m.
Newark Charter vs. Padua, 5 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Friday
St. Andrew’s at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (11-0), 6 p.m. in the ESIAC championship game
Saturday
Padua at Ursuline, 11 a.m.
Polytech (7-5) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Saint Mark’s (11-4) vs. Ursuline (6-6), 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex
Polytech (3-11) vs. Padua (6-9), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Elizabeth (2-11) at Delcastle (3-10), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Newark Charter (6-8) at Archmere (8-7), 3:45 p.m.
MOT Charter (4-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Wednesday
MOT Charter vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex
Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (13-2), 4:15 p.m. The Spartans make the trip south to battle the Golden Knights. Central sophomore pitcher Madge Layfield is one of the state’s best, throwing seven shutouts this season. But Saint Mark’s has their own outstanding pitcher in junior Ryleigh Thomas. Runs may be at a premium in this one.
Thursday
Archmere at Christiana (10-3), 4 p.m.
A.I. duPont (0-13) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Padua at Wilmington Charter (8-7), 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Padua at A.I. duPont, 3:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant (4-10) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Archmere at Delmarva Christian (8-4), 4:15 p.m.
Ursuline at Dover (4-9), 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park
Tennis
Monday
Newark Charter (5-5) vs. Padua (5-4), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Ursuline (8-3) at Sanford (1-9), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (11-1) at Tatnall (3-7), 3:45 p.m.
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Tatnall vs. Saint Mark’s (5-6), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park
Wednesday
Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Thursday
Brandywine (6-4) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park
Padua at Tower Hill (6-5), 4 p.m.
Friday
Middletown (4-6) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts