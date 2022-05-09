Girls Catholic high school teams squeeze in final games as tournaments loom

With the final regular-season competition date approaching fast, teams across the state are scrambling to make up rainouts and get their final preparations in before state tournament time. For softball and lacrosse, the regular season ends this Saturday, with tennis and soccer a few days later.

The week kicks off with one of the most highly anticipated soccer showdowns in the state in Hockessin. Padua and Middletown are among the favorites to reach the state title game, and Monday’s meeting could provide a sneak preview. Saint Mark’s and Wilmington Friends will be testing each other simultaneously. And that’s just Monday.

Soccer

Monday

Middletown (11-0) vs. Padua (8-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. In what could be a state championship preview, the Cavaliers bring their powerhouse club to Hockessin to face perennial top contender Padua. Middletown has allowed just two goals all season. The Pandas do not score a whole lot, but they also do not give up much to their opponents. In their eight wins, they have surrendered just four goals.

Christiana (1-10) at Ursuline (4-5-1), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (9-2-1) at Conrad (6-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

First State Military (1-11) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-10), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Saint Mark’s (9-2) at Wilmington Friends (9-2-1), 4 p.m. The other premier soccer matchup of the day takes place in Alapocas between two Division II title hopefuls. Saint Mark’s is the top-scoring team in Delaware (tied with Delcastle at 6.5 goals per game), while Friends averages nearly four goals a contest.

Wednesday

Padua vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Indian River (8-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m. A week of compelling soccer includes this matchup between teams from the far ends of the northern and southern ends of the state. Their styles suggest an entertaining afternoon is in the offing.

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (5-5-1), 6 p.m.

Friday

St. Andrew’s (5-6) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (5-4), 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Sussex Tech (0-12) at Saint Mark’s (6-6), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (7-5) at Ursuline (7-4), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuiine at St. Andrew’s (1-10), 4 p.m.

Archmere (10-3) at Newark Charter (6-5), 5 p.m.

Padua (3-8) at Appoquinimink (5-6), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Caravel (9-3) at Ursuline, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (5-8), 4 p.m.

Newark Charter vs. Padua, 5 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Friday

St. Andrew’s at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (11-0), 6 p.m. in the ESIAC championship game

Saturday

Padua at Ursuline, 11 a.m.

Polytech (7-5) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (11-4) vs. Ursuline (6-6), 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

Polytech (3-11) vs. Padua (6-9), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Elizabeth (2-11) at Delcastle (3-10), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Newark Charter (6-8) at Archmere (8-7), 3:45 p.m.

MOT Charter (4-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Wednesday

MOT Charter vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (13-2), 4:15 p.m. The Spartans make the trip south to battle the Golden Knights. Central sophomore pitcher Madge Layfield is one of the state’s best, throwing seven shutouts this season. But Saint Mark’s has their own outstanding pitcher in junior Ryleigh Thomas. Runs may be at a premium in this one.

Thursday

Archmere at Christiana (10-3), 4 p.m.

A.I. duPont (0-13) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Padua at Wilmington Charter (8-7), 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Padua at A.I. duPont, 3:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (4-10) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Archmere at Delmarva Christian (8-4), 4:15 p.m.

Ursuline at Dover (4-9), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park

Tennis

Monday

Newark Charter (5-5) vs. Padua (5-4), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Ursuline (8-3) at Sanford (1-9), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (11-1) at Tatnall (3-7), 3:45 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Tatnall vs. Saint Mark’s (5-6), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Wednesday

Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Thursday

Brandywine (6-4) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Padua at Tower Hill (6-5), 4 p.m.

Friday

Middletown (4-6) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts