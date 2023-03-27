Boys sports week ends with lacrosse battles for Diocese of Wilmington teams

The second week of spring high school sports is quite a bit busier than the first, although a few teams will be playing their opening games this week. There are some intriguing games in each sports, but for lacrosse fans, Saturday is the day worth waiting for. Three of the state’s top four teams are in action, two against each other, while the other welcomes a stout challenger.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Concord (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at Queen Anne’s County, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere (2-0) at First State Military (1-2), 3:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Stephen Decatur, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Cape Henlopen (2-0) at Archmere, noon. The Vikings and Auks meet in the regular season for the first time since 2019, but the teams got together last June at Abessinio Stadium in a DIAA semifinal, a Cape win. Jacob Schell is off to a quick start for the Vikings, with seven goals in their first two games, while Archmere’s prolific offense features Drew Duncan and others.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (0-2), 1 p.m.

Chaminade (N.Y.) at Salesianum (2-0), 1 p.m. The Sals welcome their first nationally ranked opponent to Abessinio Stadium when Chaminade makes the trip from Long Island. The Flyers were ranked ninth in the preseason by USA Lax Magazine, with the Sals in the “others receiving consideration.” A win could increase that consideration quite a bit.

Baseball

Tuesday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

First State Military (0-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Chapelgate Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-2) vs. Delaware Military (1-0), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League

St. Georges (1-0) at Salesianum (0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Tower Hill (0-0), 10 a.m. The Auks play their third game of the week, this one against the Hillers.

St. Elizabeth at Tatnall (0-0), 11 a.m.

Salesianum at Mount St. Michael’s (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Hodgson (1-0), 1 p.m.

Salesianum at Cardinal Spellman (N.Y.), 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Odyssey Charter (0-2) at Saint Mark’s (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (2-0) at William Penn (1-1), 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Glasgow (0-2) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum at Concord (1-2), 4:45 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Christiana (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Kennett Classic, time TBA at Kennett High School (Pa.)

Track and field (co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth and Delaware Military at Wilmington Friends, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere and Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s, Salesianum, St. Elizabeth at Diamond State Invitational, 10 a.m. at A.I. DuPont High School, Greenville (boys only)