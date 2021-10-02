Caravel defeats determined Padua field hockey, 3-0: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua’s field hockey team played well, but they were unable to solve Caravel’s defense in a 3-0 Buccaneers win Oct. 1 at the Chase Fieldhouse outdoor turf field.

The Bucs controlled possession throughout much of the first quarter, but the Pandas played some defense of their own, keeping the ball away from goalkeeper Cara Quinlan. Padua earned the first penalty corner of the afternoon, but Caravel turned it into an offensive opportunity for themselves on a counter. The Bucs eventually sent a shot in on Quinlan, but she made the save.

With approximately four minutes to go in the quarter, a Buccaneers steal resulted in a scrum in the circle in front of Quinlan. Isabella Brown eventually pulled the ball away from the crowd and found an opening past the keeper. Eighth-grader Hailey Haynes was credited with the assist.

Haynes scored the second Bucs goal of the day at the 4:23 mark of the third. Again, Caravel was able to start a counter on a perfect pass to Brown streaking down the right sideline. She fed Haynes, who moved along the baseline and spotted an opening to the short side.

The final goal came on a penalty corner with 11:23 to go in the game. Katie Cole sent the ball to eighth-grader Hayden Haynes, who deposited the loose change.

Caravel outshot the Pandas, 11-7, ahtough Padua had a 10-6 edge in corners. Addison Van Rensler stopped five Padua shots. The Buccaneers (4-2-2) host Indian River on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

The Pandas got seven saves from Quinlan. Padua (3-3) is back at the fieldhouse Monday at 3:30 to host Wilmington Charter.

