Catholic girls high schools in Diocese of Wilmington look to take sports momentum into Easter break

The early part of the week is the busier time as the girls’ athletic teams from the Diocese of Wilmington try to get some action in before the Easter break and make up for some of the games rained out in the last week.

There are a few softball showdowns on either end of the state, while the rest of the sports have a lighter schedule. The weather looks better this week, but it’s always a good idea to check to make sure a game is still on.

Softball

Monday, April 14

Padua (5-2) at Concord (6-1), 3:30 p.m. Padua has a couple of pitchers who can shut opponents down, but in Concord they’ll face the second-highest scoring team in the state.

Archmere (4-2) at William Penn (1-5), 3:45 p.m.

Seaford at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (5-2) at Laurel (5-1), 4:15 p.m. The Spartans look to keep the early season success going in Sussex County. Both of these teams are scording double-digit runs thus far. After a season-opening loss, the Bulldogs have been on a tear, while Saint Mark’s wins has won five of six since losing their opener.

Tuesday, April 15

First State (0-5) at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline (3-1) at Hodgson (3-3), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Conrad (1-4), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Conrad vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

Brandywine (4-3) vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 17

St. Elizabeth at Hodgson, 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, April 14

Concord (4-1) vs. Padua (2-5), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saint Mark’s (2-3) at Christiana (1-4), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-4) at Gerstell, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Caravel (8-0) at Ursuline (1-4), 4 p.m.

Soccer

Monday, April 14

Hodgson (2-3) at Ursuline (3-3), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Sanford (1-4) vs. Padua (3-3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Delaware Football Club, Hockessin

Tennis

Monday, April 14

Conrad (1-4) vs. Ursuline (3-1), 3 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Padua (4-2) at Appoquinimink (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at William Penn (5-1), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Ursuline vs. Newark Charter (3-2), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts

Saint Mark’s at Newark (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (1-5), 3:30 p.m.

Padua at Conrad, 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Track

Wednesday, April 16

Padua and Ursuline at Rustin Invitational, Rustin HS, West Chester, Pa.

Twilight Invitational at Saint Mark’s, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 18

St. Elizabeth at Dover Relays, Dover HS, 4:30 p.m.