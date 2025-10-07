Catholic high school athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington move into stretch run for fall sports

It may be hard to believe, but the fall sports season for high schools in Delaware is much closer to the end than the beginning. Teams are turning their attention to finishing strong, tournament seeding, or building toward a brighter future — or some combination of the three.

District play is in full swing in football. That is the most direct way a team can clinch a postseason berth. St. Elizabeth wakes up early this Saturday for a key Class 1A game, one of a few football games worth waiting.

In girls sports, a few Catholic schools will take part in the annual Turf Bowl, which brings a weekend’s worth of games to the University of Delaware. And in volleyball, Padua continues with its tough schedule, and several top-10 matches are on the schedule.

As usual, check to make sure your game has not been postponed or moved before heading to the venue.

Boys

Football

Friday, Oct. 10

Hodgson (2-3) at Salesianum (3-2), 7 p.m. The Sals host the Silver Eagles, who have looked great some weeks and not so much on others. Salesianum brings a multipronged offensive attack and a relentless defense, not to mention a raucous student section.

Polytech (4-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-4), 7 p.m. Saint Mark’s will try to get its offense going against the visiting Panthers, who have played a schedule of primarily Class 1A teams this season. Expect a big crowd at the Graveyard for homecoming.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Brandywine (3-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-1), 10:30 a.m. at Abessinio Stadium. This is a big Class 1A game, with the winner getting the good start on the race for the District 1 title. Brandywine brings quarterback Chase Beauparlant and running back A’morie Johnson against a stout defensive line for St. Elizabeth anchored by Dom Carucci and Spreewell Dickerson.

Mount Pleasant (1-4) at Archmere (3-2), 2 p.m. The Auks could use a homecoming weekend win against a Green Knights team that has struggled to put points on the board. Archmere’s offense has been led by Michael Donovan and Ryan Hagenberg, along with receiver Mark Mervine.

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 7

SS. Peter and Paul (6-3) at Severn, 4:15 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (4-1-3) at Salesianum (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Charter’s Michael Capretto is an offensive weapon who demands attention from opponents, and goalkeeper Scott Honisch has been outstanding. The Sals, winners of four of their last five, have seen Sawyer Valle and Daniel Matthews team up for goals on several occasions this season.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

St. Elizabeth (0-6) at Newark Charter (3-4-1), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Caravel (1-6-1) at Saint Mark’s (6-1), 4 p.m.

Archmere (1-5-1) at Tatnall (1-5-1), 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Delaware Military (3-4-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Boys Latin at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Northern Burlington (N.J.) at Salesianum, 5 p.m. at Fusco Field No. 1

Saturday, Oct. 11

Conrad (3-5) at Archmere, 11:30 a.m.

Cross country

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Caravel and Wilmington Friends vs. Archmere, 3:45 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Wednesday, Oct. 8

SS. Peter and Paul, Gerstell and St. Vincent Pallotti at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Archmere and Salesianum at Manhattan Invitational, Van Cortland Park, New York

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Saint Mark’s (3-3-1) vs. Padua (5-2-1), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Archmere (6-2) at Conrad (1-8), 3:30 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (4-7) at Ss. Peter and Paul (7-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Padua at Ursuline (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (2-6), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Caravel (9-1), 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Easton at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Padua vs. Delaware Military (4-4), 11 a.m. at the Turf Bowl at Rullo Stadium, Newark

Wilmington Friends (7-0) at Archmere, noon. For homecoming, the Auks welcome the Quakers, who began the week undefeated. Molly Dolan and Sara Clothier have been key cogs for Friends, while Archmere’s Paige Noval has stood tall in goal.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Brandywine vs. Ursuline, 4 p.m. at the Turf Bowl at Rullo Stadium, Newark

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 7

St. Elizabeth (0-7) at Ursuline (3-5), 5 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-2) at Smyrna, 6:15 p.m.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Padua (6-4), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas have picked up some big wins lately against good teams, and that’s what they’ll face at home with New Jersey power Paul VI. Josalyn Carter and Annamay Hendrixson have led the Padua attack.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Archmere (9-2) at Delmarva Christian (2-6), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Worcester Prep at SS. Peter and Paul (7-4), 5 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (7-1), 6:15 p.m. The Spartans head to one of the tougher venues in the state at Newark Charter. Saint Mark’s Maya Frohnapfel and Adriana Morris will have to find ways to outshine the Patriots’ front line, which features Zhara Pritchett and Kennedy Pavlekovich.

Ursuline at Delaware Military (2-6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Newark (3-7) at St. Elizabeth, 5:15 p.m.

Caravel (6-2) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. Archmere began the week with a sweep of a ranked Appoquinimink team, and they’ll get another at home when the Bucs come calling. Caravel’s Katie Greenplate and Isabella Meekins form a daunting one-two punch; the Auks counter with Grace Mahoney and Bridget Malloy.

Saturday, Oct. 11

SS. Peter and Paul at St. Michaels, 11 a.m.

Cross country

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Caravel and Wilmington Friends vs. Archmere, 3:45 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Saturday, Oct. 11

Ursuline at the Ugly Duckling High School Invitational, 11 a.m. at Killens Pond State Park, Felton

Archmere and Padua at Manhattan Invitational, Van Cortland Park, New York

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Our Lady of Mount Carmel at SS. Peter and Paul (8-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Worcester Prep at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Flag football

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Padua (4-1) at Newark Charter (1-3), 6:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-1) vs. William Penn, 7:30 p.m. at Delaware Military Academy

Ursuline (0-4) vs. Concord (2-2), 7:30 p.m. at Newark Charter