St. Elizabeth High School battles before falling in soccer to McKean High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth’s soccer team hung with McKean for a half before the Highlanders opened the game up in the second half in a 7-0 win on Oct. 6 at Banning Park.

The Vikings, with the minimum 11 players available on the warm fall afternoon, did their best to keep the Highlanders off the board. The defense prevented too many quality shots, and goalkeeper Noah Zickgraf, an eighth-grader, came up with a number of saves.

McKean struck twice in the first half, the first on a direct corner kick that just eluded the keeper’s reach, and the second on a rising shot from about 35 yards out that tucked under the crossbar. The Vikings’ best opportunity also came in the first half when a shot tipped off the gloves of the McKean goalkeeper and went over the net.

Six different players scored for the Highlanders, who improved to 3-4. They host Howard on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. St. Elizabeth (0-6) travels to Newark Charter on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.