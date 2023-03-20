Catholic high school girls teams open spring sports seasons in Diocese of Wilmington on Monday

After a weekend that felt a little more January than March, the girls’ high school sports season gets underway this week with a busy schedule. Teams began practicing in late February and are ready to hit the fields for games that count in the standings.

Among the girls’ sports, Catholic high schools will be defending two soccer and track and field state championships, but that’s a long way off. All records for this week only are 0-0.

Soccer

Monday

MOT Charter at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Caravel at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Smyrna at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. The Spartans open defense of their Division II state championship at home against the Eagles, who will be a contender in Division I.

Appoquinimink vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday

Archmere at Middletown, 3:30 p.m. Two veteran squads with much recent success battle below the canal. The goalkeepers in this one, Archmere’s Gabriela Fernandez and Middletown’s Ava Ripanti, will be featured.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Polytech, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Lacrosse

Monday

Ursuline at Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Delaware Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Parkside, 4 p.m. The Sabres return much of the nucleus that went undefeated last season. Ss. Peter and Paul had no trouble scoring in 2022, and their goaltending was just as good.

Thursday

Archmere at Polytech, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Kent Island, 5 p.m.

Padua at Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Ursuline, noon

Softball

Tuesday

Archmere vs. Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Middletown at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Cape Henlopen, 11 a.m.

Archmere at Seaford, noon

Saint Mark’s vs. Ursuline, Midway Softball Complex, 1 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Newark Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at A.I. DuPont Invitational, 9 a.m.