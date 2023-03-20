Catholic high school girls teams open spring sports seasons in Diocese of Wilmington on Monday

After a weekend that felt a little more January than March, the girls’ high school sports season gets underway this week with a busy schedule. Teams began practicing in late February and are ready to hit the fields for games that count in the standings.
Among the girls’ sports, Catholic high schools will be defending two soccer and track and field state championships, but that’s a long way off. All records for this week only are 0-0.
Soccer
Monday
MOT Charter at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Caravel at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Smyrna at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. The Spartans open defense of their Division II state championship at home against the Eagles, who will be a contender in Division I.
Appoquinimink vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Wednesday
Archmere at Middletown, 3:30 p.m. Two veteran squads with much recent success battle below the canal. The goalkeepers in this one, Archmere’s Gabriela Fernandez and Middletown’s Ava Ripanti, will be featured.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Polytech, 4 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline at Concord, 3:30 p.m.
Archmere vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park
Lacrosse
Monday
Ursuline at Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Delaware Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at St. Georges, 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Parkside, 4 p.m. The Sabres return much of the nucleus that went undefeated last season. Ss. Peter and Paul had no trouble scoring in 2022, and their goaltending was just as good.
Thursday
Archmere at Polytech, 4 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Kent Island, 5 p.m.
Padua at Caravel, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere at Ursuline, noon
Softball
Tuesday
Archmere vs. Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Middletown at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at Cape Henlopen, 11 a.m.
Archmere at Seaford, noon
Saint Mark’s vs. Ursuline, Midway Softball Complex, 1 p.m.
Track and field (co-ed unless noted)
Wednesday
St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Newark Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at A.I. DuPont Invitational, 9 a.m.