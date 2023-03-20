Boys Catholic school sports teams open spring campaigns with new championship available

Three weeks of practice give way to afternoons and evenings that count in the standings. Boys high school sports begin today in the busiest season on the calendar. This year, the boys will be playing for an official state championship in volleyball, which has been added to the calendar.

Salesianum is defending state titles in lacrosse and track and field, while Saint Mark’s is the defending Division II track and field champion. But a lot can happen between now and the end of May.

All records are 0-0 except for Ss. Peter and Paul baseball, which won its season opener last week.

Baseball

Monday

Germantown Academy (Pa.) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Archmere vs. Delaware Military, 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League

Saint Mark’s at Newark, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0) at Beth Tfiloh, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Mount Pleasant, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Saturday

Lake Forest at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Salesianum at Smyrna, 1:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Parkside, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at A.I. DuPont, 4:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Easton (Md.), 5:30 p.m.

Archmere at Delaware Military, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cape Henlopen, 7 p.m.

Smyrna at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Newark Charter, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Potomac (Va.), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Caesar Rodney at Salesianum, 11:30 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Aspira at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum at Brandywine, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Delcastle, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Sussex Academy at Saint Mark’s, noon

Track and field (co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Newark Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at A.I. DuPont Invitational, 9 a.m.