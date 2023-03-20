Boys Catholic school sports teams open spring campaigns with new championship available

Three weeks of practice give way to afternoons and evenings that count in the standings. Boys high school sports begin today in the busiest season on the calendar. This year, the boys will be playing for an official state championship in volleyball, which has been added to the calendar.
Salesianum is defending state titles in lacrosse and track and field, while Saint Mark’s is the defending Division II track and field champion. But a lot can happen between now and the end of May.
All records are 0-0 except for Ss. Peter and Paul baseball, which won its season opener last week.
Baseball
Monday
Germantown Academy (Pa.) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Wilmington Charter at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Archmere vs. Delaware Military, 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League
Saint Mark’s at Newark, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0) at Beth Tfiloh, 4 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Mount Pleasant, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Saturday
Lake Forest at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Salesianum at Smyrna, 1:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Parkside, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at A.I. DuPont, 4:30 p.m.
Salesianum at Easton (Md.), 5:30 p.m.
Archmere at Delaware Military, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Cape Henlopen, 7 p.m.
Smyrna at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at Newark Charter, 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Potomac (Va.), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Caesar Rodney at Salesianum, 11:30 a.m.
Saint Mark’s at Brandywine, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday
Aspira at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Salesianum at Brandywine, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s at Delcastle, 4 p.m.
Wilmington Charter at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Sussex Academy at Saint Mark’s, noon
Track and field (co-ed unless noted)
Wednesday
St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Newark Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at A.I. DuPont Invitational, 9 a.m.