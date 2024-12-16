Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington stay busy as Christmas nears

Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington stay busy as...

The week before the Christmas break is not normally the busiest, but there are some games and events worth checking out before taking some time off for the holiday. The only Catholic high school team in action on Monday is Saint Mark’s boys basketball, which has a showdown against Dickinson in a battle of undefeated sides.

Two big wrestling tournaments take center stage at the end of the week. Archmere takes part in the Howdy Duncan Invitational, while St. Elizabeth, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum head to Newark for the Beast of the East.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change.

Boys

Basketball

Monday, Dec. 16

Dickinson (5-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 7:15 p.m. Two of the highest-scoring teams in the state battle on Tom Rosa Court. The Rams feature the shooting of Zha’mere Crawford, while Tariq Warner leads a balanced Spartans attack.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Ss. Peter and Paul at Chesapeake Anne Arundel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Salesianum (1-4) at William Penn Charter (Pa.), 6 p.m.

St. Georges (3-0) at St. Elizabeth (1-1), 6:45 p.m. The Vikings make their home debut against a Hawks team off to a flying start. St. Elizabeth brings back some key pieces from last year’s stellar team, including Kenneth Hunter Jr. and Steven Nixon Jr. They’ll face off against a veteran St. Georges squad.

Saint Mark’s at Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.), 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 17

St. Elizabeth (0-2) vs. Odyssey Charter (0-0), 3:30 p.m. at the Grail Sports Complex, Elsmere

Friday, Dec. 20

Archmere at Howdy Duncan Invitational, William Penn High School, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 22

St. Elizabeth, Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Beast of the East, Bob Carpenter Center, Newark

Track

Saturday, Dec. 21

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Armory Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Archmere at Newark Charter polar bear meet, 11 a.m.

Girls

Basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Conrad (2-1), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans have won three straight since a season-opening loss, but games at the Wolves’ Den are never easy, particularly against experienced Conrad.

Appoquinimink (1-4) at St. Elizabeth (1-2), 5:15 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2) at Chesapeake Anne Arundel, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Delmarva Christian (5-0) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3 p.m.

Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. Padua (2-2), 5 p.m. at Shore Games at Red Bank Catholic High School (N.J.)

Saturday, Dec. 21

St. Elizabeth vs. Notre Dame (N.J.), noon at Chester High School (Pa.)

Padua vs. Longwood Preparatory (N.Y.) 8:40 p.m. at Shore Games at Red Bank Catholic High School (N.J.)

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Thursday, Dec. 19

Salisbury School vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0), 3:30 p.m. at Easton Family YMCA (girls only)

Salesianum (1-1) and Padua (1-1) vs. Tower Hill (0-1 boys, 0-1 girls), 4 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Friday, Dec. 20

Salesianum vs. Father Judge (Pa.), 4:30 p.m. at Carl Sandburg Middle School, Levittown, Pa. (boys only)

Saint Mark’s (1-0 boys, 2-0 girls) vs. Newark (1-0 boys, 1-0 girls), 7 p.m. at Glasgow High School

Track

Saturday, Dec. 21

Padua at Bishop Loughlin Games, Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island, N.Y.

Archmere at Newark Charter polar bear meet, 11 a.m.