Saint Mark’s High School defeats Dickinson High School in battle of boys basketball unbeatens: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Dickinson entered its boys basketball game on Dec. 16 at Saint Mark’s averaging more than 62 points per game. The Spartans, however, frustrated the Rams with an aggressive defense, and they took control with a big third quarter in a 67-45 victory.

Saint Mark’s remains unbeaten with the win, improving to 4-0, while they handed Dickinson its first defeat.

The game’s pace was set off the opening tip, when the Spartans’ Khalil Kemp grabbed the ball and raced in for a layup for a 2-0 lead. The teams played a close one into the middle stages of the second quarter. The Rams took a 13-12 lead on the first field goal of the evening for the dangerous Zha’mere Crawford, but the Spartans responded with a basket from Max Batten (St. John the Beloved Parish), followed by a three-pointer from Mike Friend with 4:50 remaining in the half.

The Rams, with a height advantage over the Spartans, used an offensive rebound and putback by Wright, followed by two free throws from Crawford to forge a 17-17 tie. But Saint Mark’s answered. Robert Fillingame hit two free throws, and Kamp hit a three after hustling to save a ball from going over the end line, extending the lead to five. The Spartans’ run reached 10 points shortly thereafter when a steal led to another triple for Friend.

The Spartans came out firing in the third, pulling away from the Rams. Dylan Wright took an inbounds pass to begin the second half and streaked in for a layup, but the quarter belonged to Tariq Warner. After scoring two points in the first half, Warner keyed a 9-1 run with a layup in transition and a three-pointer.

Saint Mark’s caused havoc with its defense, and their lead grew steadily. The third quarter ended with a three-pointer for Joshua Huffman, and Warner electrified the crowd with a buzzer-beating three that once again was the result of the Spartans’ defense. The lead was 18 after three.

The advantage got as high as 26 in the fourth with every made shot drawing cheers from the home crowd. Eleven different players scored for Saint Mark’s.

Warner led the way with 17, and Friend had 11. Each made three three-point shots. The Spartans begin a five-game road trip on Thursday at Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) at 7:15 p.m. They are off until Jan. 7 after that.

For the Rams, Crawford scored 18, with Wright adding 11. Dickinson (5-1) hosts its next six games, beginning Thursday against Newark Charter at 5 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.