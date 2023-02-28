Catholic high schools begin pursuit of DIAA basketball championships this week

The basketball state tournaments tip off this week, with the boys getting started on Tuesday and the girls the next night. Only Archmere will be in action among the boys in the first round, while Salesianum awaits its second-round opponent. On the girls’ side, Saint Mark’s and Saint Elizabeth each will host opening-round games, while Ursuline and Archmere earned byes into the next round.

Although the team wrestling champion has already been determined, the individual competition will take place this Friday and Saturday at Cape Henlopen High School. There are 23 athletes from Catholic high schools who have qualified, including two as the top seeds in their weight class and another six who are either the second or third seeds.

All tickets to DIAA postseason events are sold online only through https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

No. 18 Archmere (13-7) at No. 15 Dover (14-6), 7 p.m. The Auks travel to the state capital for a first-round matchup with the Senators. Archmere likes to control the tempo, setting up high-percentage shots for Matt McCarthy and Chris Albero. They’ll face a Dover squad that likes to push the pace and features high-scoring Jaheim Harrell.

Thursday

Archmere/Dover winner at No. 2 Seaford (19-1), 7 p.m.

No. 21 Tatnall/No. 12 Polytech winner at No. 5 Salesianum (13-7), 7 p.m. The Sals begin their quest for a return trip to the state championship at home. Salesianum has a number of weapons at its disposal, including Kareem Thomas and Isaiah Hynson outside, and R.J. Johnson and Justin Hinds inside.

Saturday

Quarterfinal games, 1 and 4 p.m. at higher seed

Girls

Basketball

Wednesday

No. 18 Early College (17-3) at No. 15 St. Elizabeth (10-10), 7 p.m. Early College, one of the newer high schools in the state, makes its first trip to the tournament and visits the St. E Center, where the Vikings have long been one of Delaware’s top programs. Ericka Huggins has done just about everything for St. E’s this season as the team has battled injuries to key players.

No. 19 Dover (9-11) at No. 14 Saint Mark’s (13-7), 7 p.m. Sara Zionna Benson leads the charge for the Senators, who will have to deal with the Spartans’ stout defense. Saint Mark’s will get scoring from Lauren McDonald and Sophia Baffone, with a few inside options.

Friday

Early College/St. Elizabeth winner at No. 2 Ursuline (19-1), 7 p.m. The Raiders reached the semifinals last year, and they have visions of getting back there again. It’s a young team that starts just one senior, Hannah Kelley, but the Raiders have captured the attention of observers around the state.

Dover/Saint Mark’s winner vs. No. 3 Cape Henlopen (18-2), 7 p.m. at Sussex Tech High School.

Wrestling

Friday-Saturday

The preliminary round begins at 4 p.m. Friday at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, with the quarterfinals following at approximately 7 p.m. Semifinals continue Saturday at 11 a.m., with consolation rounds, fifth- and third-place matches leading up to the championship finals at 7:05 p.m.

Sixteen wrestlers will compete in each weight class. The competitors and their seeds from Catholic high schools are as follows:

106 lbs: Clif Bakhsh, Saint Mark’s, No. 2 seed

Mason Catania, Salesianum, No. 7 seed

113 lbs.: Leo Marini, Salesianum, No. 5 seed

120 lbs.: Aaron Menickella, Saint Mark’s, No. 2 seed

126 lbs.: Cameron Davis Jr., Salesianum, No. 4 seed

Cole Soto, St. Elizabeth, No. 11 seed

132 lbs.: Brady Bartkowski, Salesianum, No. 6 seed

Alec Baxley, Saint Mark’s, No. 7 seed

138 lbs.: Colin Honaker, Salesianum, No. 3 seed

James Buggy, Archmere, No. 12 seed

150 lbs.: Sam Munch, Salesianum, No. 3 seed

Finn Hanna, Saint Mark’s, No. 7 seed

157 lbs.: Anthony DelliCompagni, Salesianum, No. 5 seed

Joey Santoro, Saint Mark’s, No. 16 seed

165 lbs.: Luke Spoor, Saint Mark’s, No. 1 seed

Giovani Sama, Salesianum, No. 11 seed

Ryan McCormac, St. Elizabeth, No. 12 seed

175 lbs.: Beau Minner, Salesianum, No. 6 seed

190 lbs.: Frankie Miller, Salesianum, No. 4 seed

215 lbs.: Max Agresti, Salesianum, No. 1 seed

285 lbs.: Andrew Semmel, Salesianum, No. 2 seed

Steph Goodman, St. Elizabeth, No. 3 seed

Aidan Zellman, Saint Mark’s, No. 8 seed