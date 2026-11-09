Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington continue fall sports postseason action, close out football regular season

Boys

Football

Friday, Nov. 13

Red Lion (8-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-5), 7 p.m. The Spartans have turned their season around after an 0-3 start, and a win over the Lions in the regular-season finale would secure them their Class 2A district and an automatic bid into the state tournament. They are still in the running for the postseason with a loss, but they would likely have to get some help from other teams.

William Penn (0-9) at Salesianum (7-2), 7 p.m. Salesianum returns to the field after a week off, although they did pick up a forfeit win over Caravel during their break. With a win and some help elsewhere, the Sals could host a first-round playoff game; otherwise, they’ll be road warriors.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Howard (8-1) at Archmere (8-1), 11 a.m. Archmere is headed to the playoffs after another outstanding season. They would secure their district title with a win over the Wildcats, but Howard will be the toughest opponent the Auks have faced all season.

McKean (1-8) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-6), 11 a.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Vikings close out the regular season by hosting the Highlanders. St. Elizabeth needs a win and some help to make the Class 1A state tournament.

Soccer

Thursday, Nov. 12

Division I quarterfinal

No. 8 Caesar Rodney at No. 1 Salesianum, 6 p.m. These two teams have met in the championship the last two years, but it’s an opening-round matchup this season. The Sals, defending Division I champs, are ranked in the top 25 in the country by United Soccer Coaches and took a 9-0 win over the Riders earlier this season.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Division II quarterfinal

Winner of No. 11 Brandywine-No. 6 Woodbridge at No. 3 Saint Mark’s, 6 p.m. The Spartans begin defense of their Division II state title against a familiar foe. Saint Mark’s hosted both the Bulldogs and Blue Raiders this season, earning victories in both contests.

Cross country

Saturday, Nov. 14

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and Ursuline at DIAA championship, Killens Pond State Park, Felton

Girls

Volleyball

Tuesday, Nov. 10

DIAA quarterfinals

No. 6 Saint Mark’s vs. No. 3 Padua, 6 p.m. at St. E Center, Wilmington. The Spartans and Pandas battle for the third time this season, with a trip to the Bob Carpenter Center on the line this time. Padua has taken the first two matches.

No. 9 Archmere at No. 1 Caesar Rodney, 6 p.m. The Auks will face their second straight foe from the Henlopen North Conference, having dispatched eighth-seeded Sussex Central in the second round, also on the road. Caesar Rodney’s senior-heavy roster has lost just six sets all season.

Thursday, Nov. 12

DIAA semifinals

Winner of Saint Mark’s-Padua vs. winner of No. 7 Dover-No. 2 Middletown, time TBA at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark.

Winner of Archmere-Caesar Rodney vs. winner of No. 5 Tower Hill-No. 4 Newark Charter, time TBA at the Bob Carpenter Center.