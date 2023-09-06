Catholic high schools return to fields and courts as athletics begin seasons in Diocese of Wilmington

It’s been a few months since we’ve seen any high school sports, but with students back in class, the action on the field and in the gymnasiums can’t be far behind. There was some football last week, but the bulk of the teams get going this week.

Starting with the ladies, Catholic high school teams start with field hockey and volleyball on Wednesday. The boys follow on Thursday with soccer and cross country.

If you are interested in heading out to watch any of these teams, check websites4sports.com for ticket information or last-minute schedule changes.

Girls

Volleyball

Wednesday

Ursuline at McKean, 4:45 p.m.

Glasgow at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Tower Hill at Padua, 7:15 p.m. The defending champion Hillers make the short trip to Padua for a prime-time battle. The Pandas enter the season with an upset on their minds.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges, 5 p.m.

Smyrna at Archmere, 6 p.m. Two teams with state championship aspirations meet in Claymont. The Eagles swept the Auks to open the 2023 season, when the teams combined to go 29-6. Both Smyrna and Archmere return plenty of talent from last season.

Friday

Padua at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Delaware Military, 2 p.m.

Field hockey

Wednesday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Smyrna at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Another Catholic school opens with a match against a state champ. This time, it’s Archmere, who hosts Division I titlist Smyrna and University of Michigan commit Dru Moffett. The Auks, however, reached the Division II championship game last season, and goalie Ava Hughes is coming off an outstanding 2022.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-0) at Easton, 4 p.m.

Padua at Tatnall, 5 p.m. Both Padua and Tatnall reached their respective tournament semifinals last season, the Pandas in Division I and the Hornets in Division II. Padua is bringing in several young players this year, while the Hornets’ roster is nearly all juniors and seniors.

Thursday

Caravel at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wilmington Friends at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Newark Charter, 7 p.m.

Cross country

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep meet, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Unionville 2 Mile Bash, time TBA at Unionville (Pa.) high School

St. Elizabeth at Lake Forest Invitational, 10 a.m. at Killens Pond State Park

Padua at Briarwood Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at Belmont Plateau, Philadelphia

Soccer

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Thursday

Caravel at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. on the grass field at the Patio

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m.

Friday

McKean vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Saturday

Walter Johnson (Md.) at Salesianum, 5:15 p.m.

Cross country

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep meet, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere and Saint Mark’s at Unionville 2 Mile Bash, time TBA at Unionville (Pa.) High School

St. Elizabeth at Lake Forest Invitational, 10 a.m. at Killens Pond State Park

Salesianum at Cherokee Challenge, 10 a.m. at Cherokee (N.J.) High School

Football

Friday

Salesianum (1-0) at Bonner and Prendergast (Pa.), 5 p.m.

St. Georges at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m. The Spartans have moved up to Class 3A this season, and their first test is a stiff one. St. Georges reached the 3A semifinals last season. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2016, when current Hawks coach John Wilson was leading the Spartans.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 11 a.m.