Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington have a bigger winter sports schedule this week

Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington have a bigger winter sports schedule...

While many teams got their winter seasons started last week, a few have their debuts this week. A relatively light week in boys basketball (until Saturday) includes the opener for Archmere; the girls have a busy Tuesday before slowing down for most of the rest of the week. It’s wrestling tournament season, but an early dual meet is a good one. Caesar Rodney travels north to take on Saint Mark’s on Wednesday.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Archmere (0-0) at Wilmington Christian (0-1), 6 p.m. The Auks hit the road for seven of their first nine games, beginning at the Warriors. Archmere is looking to improve on an 11-9 mark from last season and earn a postseason berth that eluded them. There are 11 juniors on the roster, with John Orsini expected to play a big role, along with senior Charlie Malloy.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Wilmington Charter (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Appoquinimink at Salesianum (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Archmere at Newark Charter (0-1), 12:15 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Queen Anne’s County, 12:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s (0-1) at Salesianum, 2:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-0) vs. St. Frances (Md.), 6:15 p.m. at Salesianum School

Saint Mark’s vs. Dobbins Tech (Pa.), 7:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant High School

Wrestling

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Caesar Rodney (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-0), 7 p.m. The Riders, traditionally one of the strongest programs in the state, reached the Division I semifinals last season. Saint Mark’s, with 10 freshmen and six sophomores on the 24-person roster, made it to the Division II finals.

Friday, Dec. 13-Saturday, Dec. 14

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Penn Manor (Pa.) Holiday Tournament, Penn Manor High School

Saturday, Dec. 14

Archmere at Milford Invitational, 10 a.m. at Milford High School

Track

Saturday, Dec. 14

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill quad meet, 9 a.m.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Christiana (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Tatnall (0-0) at Archmere (1-1), 4 p.m.

Calvary Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.

Padua (2-0) at St. Elizabeth (0-1), 6 p.m. The Pandas are off to a roaring start, but their competition gets a bit stronger in their first road trip at the Vikings. The game features balanced scoring for both teams and is a good early season test for Padua and St. E’s.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (0-1), 5 p.m.

Ursuline (1-0) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Padua at Garnet Valley (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Steward School (Va.) vs. St. Elizabeth, 2:15 p.m. at St. John’s College High School, Washington, D.C.

Somerset Prep North Lauderdale (Fla.) vs. Ursuline, 3:40 p.m. at The St. James, Springfield, Va.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Cathderal (Mass.) vs. Ursuline, 9 a.m. at Sidwell Friends, Washington, D.C.ß

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Saint Mark’s (1-0) vs. Padua (0-0), 3 p.m. at YMCA Western Branch (girls only)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Archmere (0-0 boys, 0-0 girls) vs. Delaware Military (0-1 boys, 0-1 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Thursday, Dec. 12

Sanford (0-1 boys, 0-1 girls) vs. Salesianum (1-1)/Ursuline (1-0), 3:30 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Delaware Military vs. Padua, 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter (girls only)

Friday, Dec. 13

Concord (1-0 boys, 0-0 girls) vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0) at Delmarva Christian quad meet, 6 p.m. (girls only)

Track

Friday, Dec. 13

Padua and Ursuline at DVGTCA event, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Archmere and Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill quad meet, 9 a.m.