Catholic Youth Ministry crowns champions in track and field

Catholic Youth Ministry recently crowned four champions in track and field after a season-ending meet held May 22 at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington. St. Mary Magdalen and St. Ann’s won the Division I boys and girls titles, respectively, while Christ the Teacher took both genders in Division II. All names were provided by the CYM office.

Before the meet began, a moment of silence was held in memory of Dante Marini, who began his running career as a student at Salesianum School and, for the next 60 years, was a fixture in the CYM track community. After competing as an athlete, Marini was a coach, most recently leading five of his grandchildren at St. Mary Magdalen. He died on May 18 at 88.

In Division I boys, St. Mary Magdalen outdistanced runner-up St. Elizabeth, 389-231. The Bulldogs had the following winners: fifth grade 4×100 relay (Zachary Pollock, Nolan Degnan, Dylan Jones, Anthony Tomlin); Luke Schropp in the sixth grade 800-meter run; sixth grade 4×100 (Andrew Janes, Aidan Vandenbraak, Scott McDermott, Matthew Stella); sixth grade 4×200 (Kevin Kozicki, William Phillips, Nathan Blessington, Luke Schropp);

Also, Schropp in the sixth grade long jump; Kalen Kain in the seventh grade 800; seventh grade 4×200 (Richie Reed, Joseph Kelly, Kalen Kain, Jett Healy); Parker Alvernini in the seventh grade long jump; and Aidan DeLucia in both the eighth grade 800 and the long jump.

Christ the Teacher defeated the second-place team, St. Edmond’s Academy, 305-182. The Eagles had the following winners: Luka McGurk, fifth grade 1,600-meter run; Nana Manu, sixth grade 200-meter dash; Michael Motanya, sixth grade 200-meter dash; Ayden Pollard, eighth grade 400-meter dash; and eighth grade 4×100 (aylor Cook, Alec Jurgaitis, Akshaj Bais, Ayden Pollard).

St. Ann’s outpointed St. John the Beloved, 418-353, for the Division I girls title. Their winners included the fifth grade 4×100 (Audrey Burriss, Emery Haley, Phoebe Kane, Olivia Overcash); Krissa Woods, sixth grade 400-meter dash; Ellie McQuillen, sixth grade 800-meter run; Vera Cincilla, sixth grade 1,600-meter run; sixth grade 4×100 (Olivia Borsello, Patricia DeAscanis, Charlotte Danner, Annika Klose); sixth grade 4×200 (Ellie McQuillen, Kate Ingelsby, Sarah LaFond, Krissa Woods); McQuillen in the sixth grade long jump; Casey Mullin, seventh grade 400;

Also, Kathryn Orth in the seventh grade shot put; Anna Bockius in the eighth grade 800; Teresina DeAscanis in the eighth grade 1,600 and long jump; and the eighth grade 4×200 (Sophie Ellingsworth, Kate Bockius, Anna Bockius, Teresina DeAscanis).

The Division II champion, Christ the Teacher, finished with 229 points, ahead of St. John the Beloved with 188. The Eagles’ champions were Teresa Nyarko, sixth grade 100-meter dash; Sophia Montee, sixth grade 200-meter dash; Delaira Muzzi, seventh grade 200-meter dash; seventh grade 4×200 (Delaira Muzzi, Harper Kasey, Teresa Nyarko, Sophia Montee); and Jennifer Cantoran Vazquez, eighth grade high jump.

Full results are available at cdowcym.org.