Chamira Marshall-Brothers scores 15 to lead Ursuline basketball past Padua: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline fell into a 4-0 hole against Padua when the teams met in Feb. 5 in the SL24 Memorial Classic, but once they got on the scoreboard, it didn’t take the Raiders long to get going. They scored 16 straight points covering parts of two quarters and went on to a 44-22 victory at the Chase Fieldhouse.

The Pandas struck first on a baseline jumper by Kate MacLennan, and Kylie Moor hit a follow shot a bit later to double the lead. In between those hoops, both teams showed off some good defense. Both Ediae Esosa of Padua and Jazzlyn Wesley of the Raiders had multiple blocks as the first period went on.

Ursuline finally got on the board with 3:20 to go when Hannah Kelley made two free throws, and then Chamira Marshall-Brothers entered the conversation. The sophomore sank a three-point shot the next time down the floor, and Abigail Grillo converted another Wesley block into an old-fashioned three-point play. Finally, Marshall-Brothers connected again from deep, and the 11-4 score stood after the first quarter.

Wesley scored in close before Marshall-Brothers hit her third three of the half to extend the run to 16 before Alexis Greenjack’s baseline jumper for Padua. The Raiders, however, picked up triples from Ella Gordon and Sophia Filipowski as the second quarter went on to extend the lead, and Marshall-Brothers went deep one more time as the haltime lead was 28-14 for the Raiders.

MacLennan opened the third quarter with a short baseline jumper for the Pandas, but the scoring was scarce for both teams. Both coaches went deep into their benches in the final eight minutes with the outcome no longer in doubt.

Marshall-Brothers finished with 15 to lead Ursuline. Grillo and Wesley added seven each. The Raiders (9-4) travel to Caravel on Monday for a 7:15 p.m. tip against the Buccaneers.

For Padua, MacLennan led the way with six points. The Pandas fell to 7-8 and visit St. Elizabeth on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.