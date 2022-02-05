Delaware Military holds off Saint Mark’s in boys basketball tussle: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s staged a furious second-half comeback, but in the end the Spartans came up just short in a 53-47 loss in boys basketball Feb. 4 at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington. The game was the nightcap on the first day of the SL24 UnLocke the Light Classic.

The Spartans trailed, 25-14, toward the end of the first half before Chase Wright scored five straight on a layup and a three-point shot. A free throw from DMA’s Khyaire Hines gave the Seahawks a 26-19 halftime advantage.

Saint Mark’s watched a bunch of shots miss in the first half, but they came out a bit stronger on offense after the intermission. They chipped away at the deficit, with Jabri White electrifying the Spartans faithful with a dunk that cut the Seahawks’ lead to 27-23. After a turnover, Donovan Artis hit a layup, although a three ball by Hines restored a five-point margin.

The lead remained five points at 36-31 with two and a half minutes to go in the third, but that would change quickly. Chad Dohl drained a three from the right wing, then hustled back and grabbed a rebound of a missed DMA shot. Dohl ran back up the court and set up shop on the left wing, and his second triple in 30 seconds put Saint Mark’s on top for the first time since halfway through the first quarter. Their lead was one heading into the final quarter.

Jordan Green hit a three-pointer 2:13 into the fourth for the first points of the quarter, giving the Seahawks a two-point lead. Dominic McFarland tied it up quickly on a layup, with the student sections from each school roaring their approval. Wright took advantage of a DMA turnover, hitting a mid-range jumper, and the Spartans were back on top.

Delaware Military was able to build a 49-45 lead in the final minute before White got free on an inbounds play with 36.5 left on the clock for his third dunk of the night, cutting the Seahawks’ lead to two. Those, however, would be the final points for the Spartans, while DMA’s Dante Peronti went four-for-four from the free throw line to seal the win.

Green led the Seahawks with 19 points, while Hines had 12. The team made 16 of 20 free throw attempts. DMA improved to 6-7 and travels to Laurel on Monday at 5:45 p.m.

For the Spartans, White had 14 points and Wright went for nine. Saint Mark’s (7-6) has little time to dwell on the loss as they welcome Milford to Milltown on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Nick Halliday and Jason Winchell.