Cold weather greets Catholic schools in second week of spring high school sports

After a relatively quiet first week with mild weather, this week in spring high school sports has a much busier slate, but the cold weather has already forced all of the games from Delaware involving Catholic schools to be postponed.. Bundle up before heading out, and, as always, make sure your game is still on the schedule.
For the games on the schedule, a few stand out.
Girls
Soccer
Padua (0-0) at Broad Run (Va.), 6 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Delaware Military (1-0), 6:30 p.m. Two of the top squads in Division II get together under the lights for an early season tussle. Ashley Hughes scored four times for the Seahawks in their season-opening win, while Maddie Schepers tallied a hat trick for the Spartans. Saint Mark’s defeated DMA, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the state tournament last spring.
Wednesday
Archmere (2-1) at First State Military (0-2), 3:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Newark Charter (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline (1-1) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
Friday
Ursuline at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Odyssey Charter (0-2) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
MOT Charter (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
Padua (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ursuline (0-1) at Mount Pleasant (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Red Lion (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Thursday
Archmere (1-1) vs. First State Military (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Big Oak Park
Saint Mark’s at Middletown (1-1), 3:45 p.m.
St. Georges (0-2) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Delaware Military (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Friday
Ursuline at A.I. duPont (0-1), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere at Delcastle (2-0), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Brandywine (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park
Padua at Hodgson (0-2), noon
St. Georges at Saint Mark’s, noon
Lacrosse
Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-0), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere (2-0) at Tower Hill (0-0), 3:45 p.m. The Auks face one of the state’s traditional powerhouses on the road. Archmere has its offense rolling through two games, while the Hillers have yet to take the field. Tower normally has a powerful offensive attack. Last year, the Hillers defeated the Auks, 18-15.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s (0-0) vs. Padua (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at Appoquinimink (0-2), 4 p.m.
Stephen Decatur at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at Tatnall (0-0), 11 a.m.
Tennis
Archmere (1-0) vs. Newark Charter (1-0), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts
Ursuline (0-0) vs. Saint Mark’s (1-0), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park
Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Padua (0-0) at Wilmington Friends (0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (0-1), 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Newark (0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at St. Andrew’s (0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Boys
Baseball
Ss. Peter and Paul (0-0) at Concordia Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Archmere (1-0), 4 p.m. The Auks opened the season with a win over the defending state champions from Delaware Military, and the second game is no picnic, either. The Spartans are off to a flying start, getting the bats in the second and third games after a narrow 1-0 win in their first game. Saint Mark’s won a pitchers’ duel between these teams last season.
Thursday
Archmere vs. First State Military (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Smyrna-Clayton Little League
Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware Military (2-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-2), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Salesianum (1-0) at St. Georges (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Tatnall (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park
Delmar (1-0) at Salesianum, noon. The Sals no doubt will have last season on their minds when the Wildcats visit Wilmington. Salesianum took a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh at Delmar last May, only to watch the Wildcats come back for the win. That is the only meeting between the teams in the past 10 seasons.
Hodgson (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Tower Hill (0-0) at Archmere, 2 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday
Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s (2-0) at Mount Pleasant (1-2), 3:30 p.m.
First State Military (1-1) at Archmere (2-0), 4 p.m.
Salesianum (2-0) at Appoquinimink (1-0), 6 p.m.
Friday
Stephen Decatur at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum at Caesar Rodney (0-3), noon
Red Lion (2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Christiana (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (0-2), 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Wilmington Charter (1-1) at Salesianum (2-0), 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (1-1), 5 p.m.
Friday
Cape Henlopen (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Conrad (1-1) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday
St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Newark Charter (1-0) at Archmere (2-0), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
St. Andrew’s (0-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Salesianum (0-1), 4 p.m.