Cold weather greets Catholic schools in second week of spring high school sports

After a relatively quiet first week with mild weather, this week in spring high school sports has a much busier slate, but the cold weather has already forced all of the games from Delaware involving Catholic schools to be postponed.. Bundle up before heading out, and, as always, make sure your game is still on the schedule.

For the games on the schedule, a few stand out.

Girls

Soccer

Tuesday

Padua (0-0) at Broad Run (Va.), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Delaware Military (1-0), 6:30 p.m. Two of the top squads in Division II get together under the lights for an early season tussle. Ashley Hughes scored four times for the Seahawks in their season-opening win, while Maddie Schepers tallied a hat trick for the Spartans. Saint Mark’s defeated DMA, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the state tournament last spring.

Wednesday

Archmere (2-1) at First State Military (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Newark Charter (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline (1-1) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Friday

Ursuline at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (0-2) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

MOT Charter (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday

Padua (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline (0-1) at Mount Pleasant (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Red Lion (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Thursday

Archmere (1-1) vs. First State Military (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Big Oak Park

Saint Mark’s at Middletown (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Georges (0-2) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Delaware Military (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Friday

Ursuline at A.I. duPont (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Delcastle (2-0), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Brandywine (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park

Padua at Hodgson (0-2), noon

St. Georges at Saint Mark’s, noon

Lacrosse

Monday

Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-0), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (2-0) at Tower Hill (0-0), 3:45 p.m. The Auks face one of the state’s traditional powerhouses on the road. Archmere has its offense rolling through two games, while the Hillers have yet to take the field. Tower normally has a powerful offensive attack. Last year, the Hillers defeated the Auks, 18-15.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (0-0) vs. Padua (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Appoquinimink (0-2), 4 p.m.

Stephen Decatur at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Tatnall (0-0), 11 a.m.

Tennis

Wednesday

Archmere (1-0) vs. Newark Charter (1-0), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts

Ursuline (0-0) vs. Saint Mark’s (1-0), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Padua (0-0) at Wilmington Friends (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Newark (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at St. Andrew’s (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Boys

Baseball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-0) at Concordia Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Archmere (1-0), 4 p.m. The Auks opened the season with a win over the defending state champions from Delaware Military, and the second game is no picnic, either. The Spartans are off to a flying start, getting the bats in the second and third games after a narrow 1-0 win in their first game. Saint Mark’s won a pitchers’ duel between these teams last season.

Thursday

Archmere vs. First State Military (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Smyrna-Clayton Little League

Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (2-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-2), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Salesianum (1-0) at St. Georges (1-1), 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Tatnall (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park

Delmar (1-0) at Salesianum, noon. The Sals no doubt will have last season on their minds when the Wildcats visit Wilmington. Salesianum took a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh at Delmar last May, only to watch the Wildcats come back for the win. That is the only meeting between the teams in the past 10 seasons.

Hodgson (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Tower Hill (0-0) at Archmere, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s (2-0) at Mount Pleasant (1-2), 3:30 p.m.

First State Military (1-1) at Archmere (2-0), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (2-0) at Appoquinimink (1-0), 6 p.m.

Friday

Stephen Decatur at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Caesar Rodney (0-3), noon

Red Lion (2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Christiana (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Wilmington Charter (1-1) at Salesianum (2-0), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (1-1), 5 p.m.

Friday

Cape Henlopen (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Conrad (1-1) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Newark Charter (1-0) at Archmere (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Andrew’s (0-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Salesianum (0-1), 4 p.m.